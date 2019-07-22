Love Island’s Molly-Mae left FUMING after challenge reveals viewers think she is ‘faking’ feelings for Tommy

Molly-Mae is left upset following the challenge. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Tonight's Love Island challenge will send shock waves through the villa.

Tonight's Love Island is set to be a dramatic one, as a game of "Breaking News" ruffles a lot of feathers.

Included in this is Molly-Mae, who is left fuming after the game reveals some viewers think she is only with Tommy to win the show, and therefore £50,000.

While hanging out in the garden, Amber receives a text which reads: “BREAKING NEWS. Islanders, it’s time to find out who has hit the headlines in today’s challenge.”

In the game, the Islanders must guess who each headline is about by filling in the blank names.

Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship looked to be doubted by viewers in the game. Picture: ITV

Curtis guessed Molly and Tommy as the people in this headline, ruffling some feathers. Picture: ITV

Each Islander must pour a drink over the person or people they think the headline is about.

During the game, one of the headlines read: “LOVE ISLAND FANS ACCUSE INDIA OF ONLY LIKING OVIE TO WIN THE £50K.”

Later, a headline comes up which reads: "LOVE ISLAND FANS ACCUSE ‘BORED’ [ BLANK] OF FAKING HER LOVE FOR [BLANK].”

Curtis guesses correctly that the names missing are Molly-Mae and Tommy.

Some viewers have accused Molly-Mae of being with Tommy to win the show. Picture: ITV

Following the game, Molly-Mae is not happy.

She says: “I’m definitely not bored."

Molly added: "If people still think I’m fake at this point, what hope have I got?”

But will Tommy read into the headlines? Will Molly be able to move on?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2.