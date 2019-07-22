Molly-Mae's 'hair bun tutorial' provokes hilarious response from Love Island fans

Molly-Mae's hair tutorial hasn't worked out quite the same for everyone else. Picture: Twitter/ITV

By Mared Parry

The influencer has been an absolute hair icon this series but her 'tutorial' has been mocked all over Twitter.

Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague has incredible hair, there is no doubt about that.

The 21-year-old's long, thick platinum blonde hair is always styled to perfection, so much so that we've even explained how to recreate some of her most iconic looks from the ITV2 show.

The stunning Islander always has perfect hair. Picture: ITV

However, when the influencer decided to do her own quick 'tutorial' in the beach hut, which was aired on this weekend's Love Island Unseen Bits, it did not go down well on Twitter.

Tonned of fans mocked the 'tutorial', saying it was literally how every single other girl does their up-do.

Many pointed out that Molly-Mae was probably asked to film the short clip by producers as fans had been requesting a tutorial, and not because she had some "special technique".

In short, the stunner's steps were:

1. Flip your hair upside down (and cover any extensions the best you can)

2. Hold your hair in a 'swishy pony' (but don't tie it up just yet

3. Whilst holding the pony in one hand, twist the hair around the base and tuck the remainder under the bun

4. Tie the hair bobble around the bun twice, et voila!

Molly-Mae has made her simple yet sleek hairstyle look effortless, something that's probably helped by the fact she has a head full of incredible extensions.

A fair few of the girls in the villa have extensions, and while Amy Hart and Lucie Donlan's were easily clocked as their bonds were on show, Molly-Mae disguises hers very well.

Fans of the show have posted their own versions of her high bun tutorial, and it's evident that having a full head of thick extensions plays a big part in achieving the voluminous top knot.

Molly Mae can make her bun look unreal because she has extensions and plenty of hair to make it look so full. Meanwhile the rest of us look like the Trunchbull when we try do it #LoveIsland https://t.co/fiOaa5Kitg pic.twitter.com/IkgSe2R3V7 — Michelle Chambers (@mchambers__) July 22, 2019

Buzzing about Molly Mae hair tutorial pic.twitter.com/Y7uLpX4pgf — elley (@elleymariee) July 22, 2019

tried molly mae's hair tutorial

it didnt work pic.twitter.com/ioSnQtBH0C — lara (@wtvrlara) July 21, 2019

How I think I look with a Molly Mae hair bun vs how I actually look... #loveisland pic.twitter.com/Lr3xsZbBfw — Lianne rose (@Liannerose20) July 21, 2019

If anything, all the tutorial has done is made us all want a head full of extensions just like Molly-Mae.

Although the star hasn't revealed exactly what kind she's had done, fans have predicted she's had either nano bonds or Easilocks extensions as they're so well-disguised.