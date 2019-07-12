Top hairdresser explains how to easily style your hair like Love Island's Molly-Mae

The islander loves switching her hairstyles up. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

London hairdresser Lisa Whitman explains exactly how to recreate the islander's sleek styles.

Molly-Mae is undoubtedly the Love Island villa's resident hair unicorn and she always looks amazing.

We spoke to one of London's top hairdressers, Lisa Whitman, owner of the trendy Whiteman Soho Salon, which is situated in the Ham Yard.

She's broken down some of Molly-Mae's most iconic looks and explained exactly what tools and products you'll need for them.

THE GO-TO HIGH BUN

The high bun. Picture: ITV

The 21-year-old loves to slick her hair back into a high bun, and it's a quick and easy style that look super chic.

Lisa explains: "For this look, you'll need a comb, a hair band, bobby pins and some texturising spray".

1. Comb hair into a tight high ponytail

2. Backcomb your ponytail, as it gives the hair more texture and volume

3. Smooth the top section and wrap your hair into a bun around the base of your ponytail

4. Pin the bun in place with bobby pins

5. Spray with texturizing spray, the VO5 Dry Texturising Spray is amazing for this.

VO5 Dry Texturising Spray, £4.40 from Boots - buy here

SLEEK AND STRAIGHT

The sleek straight style is perfect for a night out. Picture: ITV

If you're after a sleek look for a night out, a poker-straight glossy look is a great option, and one that Molly-Mae absolutely nails every time.

For this look you will need a paddle brush, heat protection spray, serum, straighteners and a light hold hairspray.

1. Blow dry hair using a paddle brush until completely dry, the Dyson hairdryer is amazing (albeit pricey).

2. Using heat protection, spray all your hair in section starting from the back to the front

3. Using straighteners, start at the nape taking 2cm sections and glide the straighteners from roots to ends until you finish the whole head. ghd have a festival version of their incredible Platinum+ straighteners which would work perfectly for this look.

4. Apply 2 drops of serum to the palm of your hands and apply to mid lengths and ends for a smooth finish.

5. Spray a light hold hairspray to finish and a touch of anti-humidity spray.

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £299.99 from John Lewis - buy here

ghd platinum+ festival collection styler, £175 - buy here

KMS Hair Stay Anti-Humidity Seal, £21 from Feelunique - buy here

ADORABLE MILKMAID BRAIDS

The milkmaid braids caught the eye of many viewers. Picture: ITV

Lisa explains that for this cute look that the islander wore early on in the series, you'll need a "silicone hair band, some bobby pins, a brush and some sectioning clips."

1. Comb through your hair and put your parting where you desire (middle/ side)

2. Section off the hair you want to braid, clip the rest of the hair out of the way.

3. Grab three small sections right by the parting, cross the section closest to your forehead over the middle section

4. Take the unbraided section and cross that over the section now in the middle. Repeat the cross over process adding hair from each side you cross over.

5. Keep repeating until you reach the end of your section.

6. Secure the end of the braid with a silicone band and pin up using bobby pins.

Pack of 100 no more snags hair ties, £3 from ASOS - buy here

FISHTAIL PLAIT

The impressive fishtail plait takes a while to do but it looks incredible. Picture: ITV

A fishtail braid is one of those styles that aren't actually tricky to do but take some time and patience.

Lisa notes that when doing this look you should remember that "the smaller the strand you take the finer the plait will look."

1. Brush your hair completely using a paddle brush such as ghd's one.

2. Part your hair down the middle

3. Take a small strand from the outside of the left section and pull across to the right section

4. Repeat on the right side till you reach the end of your section

5. Secure the end with a silicone band and finish with a hairspray. VO5 have a great one which has a lovely tropical scent.

VO5 Flexible Hold Hairspray, £3.99 from Boots - buy here

GLAMOROUS WAVES

Molly went for the wavy look when she headed into the villa. Picture: Instagram

When she headed into the villa during her slo-mo shot, Molly had styled her hair in the very glamorous wavy look with one side slicked back behind her ear.

This look requires a bit of effort but it's a perfect glam style for a night out or a date.

1. Wash and dry your hair & brush through making sure your hair is tangle free.

2. Spray heat protection spray all over each of your sections. Lee Stafford's Moroccan Argan Oil spray is amazing for this.

3. Starting at the back on your left side, use a wide-barrelled curling tong and take two inch sections and hold the iron vertical wrap your hair around the barrel away from your face in an anti clockwise direction.

4. Hold for 10 - 15 seconds then gently release the hair keeping the curl formation and leave to cool down. Continue till you complete all the left side.

5. Repeat these steps on the right side wrapping to hair clockwise away from the face.

6. Once the hair cools down using a bristle flat brush, flip your head over and brush through your hair then flip back and style your curls to your desired shape.

7. Spray a medium-hold hairspray for hold and spritz with a hair perfume for an added boost of fragrance.

Lee Stafford ARGANOIL from Morocco Heat Defence Spray. £8.66 from Boots - buy here

VO5 Style Edit Tropical Paradise Hair Perfume, £5.99 from Superdrug - buy here