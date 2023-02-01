How long is Love Island 2023 on for and when does it finish?

1 February 2023, 10:32

When will Love Island 2023 finish?
When will Love Island 2023 finish? Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island on for and when is the last episode? Here's when the new series finishes...

Love Island 2023 is back on our screens and let’s just say it’s not going too well for some of the couples.

In fact, the Islanders seem to be turning their heads every time a new bombshell walks through the door.

But while we feel like the drama has only just kicked off, it can’t go on forever and the final is right around the corner.

So, when does winter Love Island 2023 finish? Here’s everything you need to know…

Love Island is set to finish in March
Love Island is set to finish in March. Picture: ITV

How long is Love Island 2023 on for?

Love Island normally lasts for around eight weeks, with the winter version expected to be the same.

The previous winter season in Cape Town back in January 2020 only lasted 44 days compared to the summer seasons’ 58 days.

So that means this winter series is set to be longer than the first if it does go on for two months.

When is the Love Island 2023 final?

The first episode of Love Island will air on ITV2 on Monday 16th January, which means the final could potentially air on Monday 13th March.

Love Island runs for eight weeks
Love Island runs for eight weeks. Picture: ITV

You can watch new episodes of Love Island every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturday when Love island: Unseen Bits airs.

During the final, the remaining couples are put to a public vote, with people picking their favourites.

The last couple will then be given an envelope each, one with the £50,000 prize money and one without.

Whoever gets the prize money will then have to decide whether they want to share it with their couple or steal it for themselves.

Meanwhile, there are a few changes this year, including a brand new host in the form of Maya Jama.

After replacing Laura Whitmore, Maya said: "I've always been such a massive Love Island fan and I'm so excited to be hosting one of the nation's favourite shows! I can't wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders."

There is also a shiny new villa, situated in theSouth African countryside, set below a range of mountains and overlooking a wine-valley.

The £1.2million property features three swimming pools, plenty of sun loungers and outdoor kitchen area.

