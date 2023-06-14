Zachariah Noble looks completely different before Love Island in incredible transformation pictures

Love Island's Zachariah Noble looked completely different before his transformation. Picture: Zachariah Noble Instagram/ITV2

By Zoe Adams

Love Island's Zachariah Noble has been on a huge fitness journey in recent months as he shows off incredible weight loss in shocking before and after photos.

Zachariah Noble is turning lots of heads in the Love Island villa including Molly Marsh and bombshell Charlotte Sumner who he is currently coupled up following a recoupling with a twist.

And we're sure the basketball star will be very happy with his options in Mallorca, especially after he worked so hard on his body and look prior to boarding his flight to the villa of love.

Looking completely different, Zachariah has documented his transformation on Instagram and the results have been incredible as he proudly shows off before and after pictures of his weightless to document just how far he's come.

Two weeks before going onto ITV2's Love Island, the 25-year-old posted on Instagram a photo of him from the very beginning of his transformation to now.

Zachariah Noble has proudly documented his weight loss journey on Instagram. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram

Zachariah Noble now proudly boasts a six pack after conducting a strict and hard workout regime. Picture: Zachariah Noble/Instagram

Taking a mirror selfie, Zachariah is without the six pack and muscle definition he boasts now and also has a full head of long hair. He then compared that to where he is now which shows a surprising difference.

Proud of himself, he captioned the before and after photos: "Still got a hell of a way to go, but it’s never been about the end goal. The journey is what matters. #training #changing #gym #journey."

In another comparison post he wrote: "To the boy that started this journey, “you’ve done well bro”. And to the man that’s gonna finish it, “The works only just beggining”. Let’s work."

Zachariah entered Love Island 2023 as the first bombshell and has certainly caused quite a stir since.

Zach kisses Molly in Love Island challenge

He started his journey with Catherine Agbaje before causing ripples across the villa when he turned his head towards Molly.

The Coronation Street star's daughter and Zachariah's romance hasn't gone down well in the villa so far and now he's been picked to couple up with new bombshell, Charlotte.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.