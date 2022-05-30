Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

30 May 2022, 16:10

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah
Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah. Picture: Instagram/1ndiyah

Indiyah Polack is one of the contestants on Love Island 2022 - find out how old she is, how you can follow her on Instagram, and what she does for work.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2022 has is almost back on our screens, with the new series seeing a fresh new batch of singletons moving into a dream Majorca villa in the hope of finding love.

The ITV2 reality show sees contestants get to know each other and 'couple up', with viewers ultimately voting on their favourite couple to win the £50,000 prize.

One of the first confirmed contestants is Indiya Polack - here's your need-to-know on her.

Indiyah is one of the Love Island 2022 contestants
Indiyah is one of the Love Island 2022 contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Indiyah? What's her age and job?

Indiyah, 23, is a hotel waitress from London.

Opening up about her decision to go on Love Island, she said: "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

Indiya is a hotel waitress from London
Indiya is a hotel waitress from London. Picture: Instagram/@1ndiyah

What's Indiyah's type on paper?

Indiyah described her type as 'random', adding: "Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same."

What's Indiyah's Instagram name?

You can follow her @1ndiyah.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?

The first Love Island contestant has been revealed

Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen
Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant

Love Island 2022 'signs up first ever deaf contestant'

Jenny has revealed she won't be returning to Gogglebox this series

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

Gogglebox

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star

Trending on Heart

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Lifestyle

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17

Celebrities

You could get a 6p pint today

You can buy pints for 6p at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

Lifestyle

Tammy Girl is back!

Iconic 00s brand Tammy Girl has made a comeback

Lifestyle

Paul has won Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022

Heart's Make Me A Millionaire 2022: Paul Clymer wins £1,000,000!

Only On Heart

Here's what to get your dad for Father's Day

What to buy your dad this Father's Day 2022: Gift and present ideas this year

Lifestyle

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings

Millennials love their pets more than their siblings, new study claims

Lifestyle

Everything we know about Marcus Rashford's fiancée

Who is Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi?

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were shocked on This Morning

This Morning caller scammed out of £2,000 by 'actor' promising a meet and greet

This Morning

Marcus Rashford has got engaged

Marcus Rashford gets engaged to childhood sweetheart after sweet proposal

Celebrities

Peter Kay is reportedly doing a UK tour next week

Peter Kay 'to embark on huge comeback tour' next year

Celebrities

Ant and Dec have revealed all about their new I'm A Celeb show

Ant and Dec accidentally reveal 'top secret' details about new I'm A Celebrity All Stars
Ellie Leach plays Faye Windass in Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach''s life away from Faye Windass - including boyfriend and co-star cousin
Do you have the winning ticket?

Brits urged to check their lottery tickets as one player scoops £8.5m jackpot

Lifestyle

The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

Man refuses to swap plane seats with mum and baby because he paid extra to sit there

Lifestyle