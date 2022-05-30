Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Indiyah Polack is one of the contestants on Love Island 2022 - find out how old she is, how you can follow her on Instagram, and what she does for work.

Love Island 2022 has is almost back on our screens, with the new series seeing a fresh new batch of singletons moving into a dream Majorca villa in the hope of finding love.

The ITV2 reality show sees contestants get to know each other and 'couple up', with viewers ultimately voting on their favourite couple to win the £50,000 prize.

One of the first confirmed contestants is Indiya Polack - here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Indiyah? What's her age and job?

Indiyah, 23, is a hotel waitress from London.

Opening up about her decision to go on Love Island, she said: "I feel like I’m at a stage in my life now where I’m ready to meet new people and start dating properly.

"I have been single for some time and I feel like for my generation of people, it’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that. Love Island particularly is like a closed space and I think it is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one and build a real connection."

What's Indiyah's type on paper?

Indiyah described her type as 'random', adding: "Everyone I’ve dated have all been quite different. I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same."

What's Indiyah's Instagram name?

You can follow her @1ndiyah.