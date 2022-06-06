Who is Love Island's Ikenna Ekwonna? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Ikenna Ekwonna has joined the Love Island line up.

How old is Ikenna Ekwonna from Love Island and what is his height? Find out everything...

Love Island is back and we are so excited to get to know the new line up.

And one man who is hoping to find the woman of his dreams in the villa this year is Ikenna Ekwonna.

Ikenna wants to bring ‘spontaneity and excitement’ to the show, adding he’s ‘not really shy to speak to people’.

But what else do we know about Ikenna? Find out everything…

Love Island have signed up Ikenna Ekwonna.

How old is Ikenna Ekwonna and where is he from?

Ikenna Ekwonna is 23-years-old and is from Nottingham.

Opening up about his dating history the Love Islander said: “I’ve only been in one past relationship but now I think I’m at the age where I could find someone.”

He also thinks his huge 6ft5 height is going to attract the women of the villa.

"Look at my height - I’m 6ft5”. I don’t think there's that many people my height, with my complexion or my looks!,” he said.

Ikenna Ekwonna works in Pharmaceutical Sales.

What is Ikenna Ekwonna’s job?

Ikenna works in Pharmaceutical Sales in his home town of Nottingham and also works part time as a personal trainer.

But he’s now ready to branch out and maybe find someone to settle down with.

He said: “I’m single by choice I would say. It’s also pretty hard to find good looking people out there who are my type and my age so Love Island will put me in a situation where there will be people like that and hopefully that will force me to settle down.”

How to find Ikenna Ekwonna on Instagram

You can find Ikenna on Instagram @ikenna._ where he started out his Love Island journey with 5,000 followers.