Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcome second baby

31 May 2022, 12:40

Love Island stars Camilla and Jamie have welcomed their second baby
Love Island stars Camilla and Jamie have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Instagram

Camilla and Jamie, who met on season three of the ITV2 show, have welcomed their second baby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A congratulations is on order for Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who have just announced that they've welcomed their second baby.

The couple, who met on season three of the ITV2 show in 2017, announced on Instagram that their new baby daughter had arrived earlier than expected.

"Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia," Jamie wrote, accompanied by a montage accompanied by Ed Sheeran song Welcome to the World.

Friends and fans rushed to comment their congratulations, with their Love Island co-star Amber Davies writing: "Just amazing, congratulations!! What gorgeous names together Nell and Nora".

Someone else described them as their "favourite Love Island story", adding: congratulations to you all".

Camilla and Jamie met on Love Island in 2017
Camilla and Jamie met on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Camilla and Jamie announced that they were expecting in December of last year.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Jamie wrote: "We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A woman has asked for advice about giving her friends lifts

Mum fed up with 'cheeky' friends who keep asking her for lifts

Lifestyle

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell has celebrated her baby shower

Gogglebox's Georgia Bell celebrates baby shower with co-star

Gogglebox

Britain's Got Talent viewers left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance

Britain's Got Talent viewers left divided over The Witches' semi-final performance

TV & Movies

The Baggs family have quit Gogglebox

Baggs family quit Gogglebox as they 'couldn't commit' to another series

TV & Movies

Duncan Preston played Douglas Potts in Emmerdale

What happened to Douglas Potts in Emmerdale and who played him?

TV & Movies

Tasha is one of the Love Island season eight contestants

Who is Love Island's Tasha Ghouri? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Your need-to-know on Love Island star Indiyah

Who is Love Island's Indiyah Polack? Age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

People are selling their old IKEA chairs for £15,000

Lifestyle

Stacey has opened up about her financial struggles

Stacey Solomon shares financial struggles she faced after becoming a mum at 17
The Love Island couples still together in 2022

Which Love Island couples are still together?

The first Love Island contestant has been revealed

Love Island contestants 2022: See the full line up including Paige Thorne and Gemma Owen

TV & Movies

You could get a 6p pint today

You can get a free pint at pubs today with secret Jubilee codeword - see the full list

Lifestyle

Love Island bosses have signed up the first ever deaf contestant

Love Island 2022 'signs up first ever deaf contestant'

TV & Movies

Jenny has revealed she won't be returning to Gogglebox this series

Gogglebox's Jenny Newby gives health update following hospital stay

Gogglebox

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock said a sad farewell to Duncan Wood

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle actor devastated as he says emotional goodbye to co-star

TV & Movies