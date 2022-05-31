Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt welcome second baby

Love Island stars Camilla and Jamie have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Instagram

Camilla and Jamie, who met on season three of the ITV2 show, have welcomed their second baby.

A congratulations is on order for Love Island stars Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt, who have just announced that they've welcomed their second baby.

The couple, who met on season three of the ITV2 show in 2017, announced on Instagram that their new baby daughter had arrived earlier than expected.

"Our beautiful early bird Nora Belle Jewitt born 27th May 2022, a sister for our gorgeous little Nell Sophia," Jamie wrote, accompanied by a montage accompanied by Ed Sheeran song Welcome to the World.

Friends and fans rushed to comment their congratulations, with their Love Island co-star Amber Davies writing: "Just amazing, congratulations!! What gorgeous names together Nell and Nora".

Someone else described them as their "favourite Love Island story", adding: congratulations to you all".

Camilla and Jamie met on Love Island in 2017. Picture: Instagram

Camilla and Jamie announced that they were expecting in December of last year.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Jamie wrote: "We had an early gift this year and we couldn’t be more grateful… 3 soon to be 4, June 2022."