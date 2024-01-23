Tyler Cruickshank: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Tyler Cruickshank is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Tyler Cruickshank on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Love Island All Stars is back on our screen, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama is in South Africa, welcoming the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the former Islanders returning to the show is Tyler Cruickshank whose relationship with Kaz Kamwe caused a stir on the show.

Who is Love Island All Stars Tyler Cruickshank? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Tyler Cruickshank will appear on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Tyler Cruickshank?

Tyler Cruickshank is 28-years-old.

Asked why he was going back on Love Island, Tyler said: "My last serious relationship was two years ago. It’s amazing to get another opportunity to go back into the Villa. I loved the experience the first time and never thought I’d get the chance to do it again.

"Hopefully I’ll find the love of my life after being out of the dating game for two years."

What is Tyler Cruickshank's Instagram?

Tyler Cruikshank's Instagram is @tylercruickshank_.

He often posts images of his nights out and modelling shoots.

Tyler Cruickshank often posts selfies online. Picture: Instagram/@tylercruickshank_

Where is Tyler Cruickshank from?

Tyler Cruickshank is from Croydon.

When quizzed about his family and friends reactions to him going back on the show, Tyler said: "They’ll be thinking, ‘here we go again’! They will be excited for sure.

"My friends won’t believe it because I haven’t told them anything! They’ll all be rooting for me."

When was Tyler Cruickshank first on Love Island?

Tyler Cruickshank was on season seven of Love Island in 2021.

His fellow contestants included Kaz Kawmi, Liberty Poole, Toby Aromolaran and Jake Cornish, with Liam Reardon and Millie Court winning the show.

Tyler Cruickshank is the latest Love Island All Stars bombshell. Picture: ITV

Who was Tyler Cruickshank coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Tyler Cruickshank was coupled up with Kaz Kawmi on Love Island.

The pair had a rocky relationship on the show, after Tyler came back from Casa Amour with Clarisse Juliette and Kaz coupled up with Matthew MacNabb.

However it didn't take long for Tyler and Kaz to gravitate back to each other and couple up together once again. The lovebirds remained together and finished Love Island in fourth place.

Unfortunately Kaz and Tyler split shortly after leaving the show.

What has Tyler Cruickshank done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Tyler Cruickshank has continued to model while building up a successful career as a content creator.

