What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

18 January 2024, 17:01

Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past
Georgia Harrison and Joshua Ritchie have dated in the past. Picture: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison/@joshuaritchie1

By Hope Wilson

Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison have a past together, but what happened with the pair? Here is everything you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has burst onto our screens and we're loving every minute of it.

With some familiar faces back in the Love Island Villa for the next few weeks, sparks have started to fly between some of the cast. There have also been some awkward moments, with various exes coming face-to-face for the first time since their splits. Molly Smith and Callum Jones had a frosty reunion after their break-up, but things seem to be fairing better between exes Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.

Georgia Harrison is hoping to find her perfect partner in the show, but could that come in the form of her ex-fling Josh Ritchie. The pair are heading out on a date in tonight's episode, but what's the gossip on their relationship?

What happened between Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison? Here are all the answers.

Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison are both appearing on Love Island All Stars
Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison are both appearing on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie?

Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie briefly dated in 2022, with the pair making headlines after fans believed Georgia was pregnant with Josh's child.

The drama began when Georgia shared an image of herself holding her stomach alongside Josh, with the caption: "Can’t believe we have managed keep it a secret for this long at least the cat is out the bag. To new beginnings. Obviously we're hoping it has my brains, both our sense of humours and 80 percent my looks after editing."

Josh and Georgia quickly deleted the post and clarified that the pair were just joking, with Georgia posting: "I'm obs not pregnant we was just lolling cause i held my belly for some reason in half the pics."

Georgia even shared a text chain with Josh, which showed they were joking around.

Texts show Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie joking about her posing with her hand on her stomach
Georgia Harrison shared her text chain with Josh Ritchie. Picture: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

The pair split shortly afterwards but appear to be on good terms, with Georgia even commenting on Josh's Instagram pictures two weeks ago.

The two even shared a cheeky exchange on one of Josh's recent posts, with Georgia admitting she took the photo of Josh.

Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison message each other on Instagram
Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison appear to be on good terms. Picture: Instagram/@joshuaritchie1

It is unclear how Georgia and Josh met as they both appeared in different seasons of Love Island, with Josh featuring in season one in 2015, and Georgia entering the show in season three in 2017.

The pair also starred in Ex on the Beach, but on separate series.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitchel Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Demi Jones is looking to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Demi Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Luis Morrison poses with his daughter Vienna

Luis Morrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships, children and Instagram revealed
Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Jamie Oliver smiles with his wife Jools Oliver

Jamie Oliver reveals secret health battle after condition leaves him 'unable to stand'

Jonnie Irwin smiles with his wife Jessica Holmes

Jonnie Irwin reveals what has 'kept him alive' amid cancer battle

The Traitors cast pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who has left The Traitors so far? Full list of murdered and banished contestants

Jake Cornish left Love Island All Stars after a few days

Why did Jake Cornish leave Love Island? His exit explained

Sue Radford has revealed why she moved house

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford reveals scary fan interaction led to house move

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

Why is Kate Middleton in hospital and what is abdominal surgery?

News

Kate Middleton smiling with her brown hair down and shiny

What events has Kate Middleton had to cancel and when will she return to work following surgery?

News

The Traitors season one Wilf winning a Bafta and with Claudia Winkleman

What happened to The Traitors star Wilf Webster?

Love Island All Stars contestant Luis Morrison has two beautiful children

Love Island Luis Morrison children: Age, names and everything you need to know

The Traitors viewers think they've spotted Diane in a 'coming up' clip

The Traitors fans predict shock Diane murder twist for new episodes

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

The reason behind Molly and Callum's split as they re-enter Love Island

Why did Love Island's Callum and Molly split up?

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran smiling

What happened between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran? Their relationship explained

Sue and Noel Rsdford have purchased a new home

Inside the Radford family's new house worth £850,000

Celebrities

Jake Cornish has reportedly quit Love Island All Stars

Jake Cornish quits Love Island All Stars after three days