What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie? Their relationship explained

Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison have a past together, but what happened with the pair? Here is everything you need to know.

Love Island All Stars has burst onto our screens and we're loving every minute of it.

With some familiar faces back in the Love Island Villa for the next few weeks, sparks have started to fly between some of the cast. There have also been some awkward moments, with various exes coming face-to-face for the first time since their splits. Molly Smith and Callum Jones had a frosty reunion after their break-up, but things seem to be fairing better between exes Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran.

Georgia Harrison is hoping to find her perfect partner in the show, but could that come in the form of her ex-fling Josh Ritchie. The pair are heading out on a date in tonight's episode, but what's the gossip on their relationship?

What happened between Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison? Here are all the answers.

Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison are both appearing on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie?

Georgia Harrison and Josh Ritchie briefly dated in 2022, with the pair making headlines after fans believed Georgia was pregnant with Josh's child.

The drama began when Georgia shared an image of herself holding her stomach alongside Josh, with the caption: "Can’t believe we have managed keep it a secret for this long at least the cat is out the bag. To new beginnings. Obviously we're hoping it has my brains, both our sense of humours and 80 percent my looks after editing."

Josh and Georgia quickly deleted the post and clarified that the pair were just joking, with Georgia posting: "I'm obs not pregnant we was just lolling cause i held my belly for some reason in half the pics."

Georgia even shared a text chain with Josh, which showed they were joking around.

Georgia Harrison shared her text chain with Josh Ritchie. Picture: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

The pair split shortly afterwards but appear to be on good terms, with Georgia even commenting on Josh's Instagram pictures two weeks ago.

The two even shared a cheeky exchange on one of Josh's recent posts, with Georgia admitting she took the photo of Josh.

Josh Ritchie and Georgia Harrison appear to be on good terms. Picture: Instagram/@joshuaritchie1

It is unclear how Georgia and Josh met as they both appeared in different seasons of Love Island, with Josh featuring in season one in 2015, and Georgia entering the show in season three in 2017.

The pair also starred in Ex on the Beach, but on separate series.

