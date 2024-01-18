Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@joshuaritchie1/ITV

What season of Love Island was Joshua Ritchie on and who was he with? Here's what happened when he first appeared on the show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is back on our screen, with some of our favourite former Islanders heading to the Villa for another chance at love.

Maya Jama is in South Africa, welcoming the All Stars to their new home for the next few weeks as they embark on a quest to find their perfect partner. With contestants ranging from series one right through to series 10, there are lots of familiar faces appearing on the show in the coming months.

One of the returning Islanders is Josh Ritchie. His relationships with Jess Harding and Naomi Ball, caused a stir on the show, while his partnership with Charlotte Crosby became headline news after he left the island. It appears that Josh also has history with fellow Islander Georgia Harrison, after the pair dated in 2022.

Who is Love Island All Stars Joshua Ritchie? His age, Instagram and past relationships revealed.

Joshua Ritchie is hoping to find his perfect partner in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Josh Ritchie?

Josh Ritchie is 29-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Josh said: "If somebody's in a couple, it definitely will not stop me. I always get what I want."

What is Josh Ritchie's Instagram?

Josh Ritchie's Instagram is @joshuaritchie1.

He often posts images of his travels around the world.

Josh Ritchie appeared in an earlier series of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Where is Josh Ritchie from?

Josh Ritchie is from Bolton.

It appears that Josh still stays in the area as his ex-girlfriend, Charlotte Crosby, moved to the town to be closer to her boyfriend in 2019.

When was Josh Ritchie first on Love Island?

Josh Ritchie was on season one of Love Island in 2015.

He appeared on the show with Hannah Elizabeth, Luis Morrison, Cally Jane Beech and Jon Clarke, with Jess Harding and Max Morley winning the series.

Josh Ritchie is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@joshuaritchie1

Who was Josh Ritchie coupled up with on Love Island and what happened?

Josh Ritchie was coupled up with Lauren Richardson when he left Love Island, with the pair parting the show as friends.

Whilst on the island, Josh was coupled up with Jess Harding and Naomi Ball, with a love triangle forming between the three. Eventually Josh chose Naomi, however she was dumped from the island on Day 28.

By this time Jess and Max had formed a connection, with Josh having to remain in a friendship couple with Lauren until the series finale, where they came in third place.

What has Josh Ritchie done since Love Island?

Since leaving Love Island, Josh has carved out a successful TV career, appearing in shows such as Ex on the Beach and Celebrity Coach Trip.

Josh is also known for his tumultuous relationship with Charlotte Crosby, after the pair dated from 2018-2019. He starred in her reality TV series The Charlotte Show, and was also a guest presenter on Just Tattoo of Us alongside Charlotte.

Read more: