Love Island jewellery 2024: Georgia Steel's bracelet and Molly Smith's necklace revealed

16 February 2024, 15:29

Love Island All Stars Georgia Steel and Molly Smith
Love Island All Stars jewellery. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Where is Arabella Chi's necklace and Georgia Steel's bracelet from? Here is where you can buy the Love Island All Stars cast's jewellery.

Love Island All Stars has given us lots of drama and romance over the past five weeks as our favourite former Islanders return to the Villa.

We've seen Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, reunite after splitting last year, as well as Georgia Steel, 25, reigniting her flame with Toby Aromolaran, 24, much to the dismay of Arabella Chi, 32.

But despite all these fiery arguments, Love Island is also known for producing some fabulous outfits and striking jewellery that makes us all wonder where the cast purchased them from. In years past, Gemma Owen's Tiffany necklace and Samie Elishi's gold chain became hot property- with everyone keen to get their hands on them.

In Love Island All Stars, fans have noticed that some of the girls have been wearing clover-shaped necklaces and bracelets throughout their time on the show.

Georgia Steel on Love Island
Georgia Steel's jewellery has been noticed online. Picture: ITV

Love Island jewellery 2024

Many of the Love Island All Stars contestants have been spotted wearing clover necklaces and bracelets.

The stunning pieces are from Van Cleef & Arpels and will set you back at least £1,430, depending on which stone you choose and whether it is a bracelet or necklace.

Sophie Piper on Love Island All Stars
Sophie Piper owns a popular necklace. Picture: ITV

However there are some Van Cleef dupes which look just like the real thing.

Not On The High Street offer a clover-shaped pendant for £24.99 which looks strikingly similar to the designer necklace. Abbott Lyon have personalised versions of the bracelets and necklaces, starting from £69.

Georgia Steel shocked on Love Island
Georgia Steel's bracelet is similar to her necklace. Picture: ITV

Arabella Love Island necklace

Arabella Chi's Love Island necklace is custom made from LuLu Kachoo, which is a brand she has partnered with in the past.

The Old English Name Necklace costs between £2,300 – £2,950 and is made in 14k white or yellow gold.

Again, there are some similar dupes which cost a fraction of the price.

Although they don't feature any diamonds, Abbott Lyon have a gold necklace which can be personalised for £85. Not On The High Street also have an Old English Name Necklace which at the time of writing is priced at £28.80.

Arabella Chi's on Love Island
Arabella Chi's necklace has been shown every night. Picture: ITV

Molly Love Island necklace

It is unclear where exactly Molly Smith's necklace is from, however we do know that the Arabic necklace spells out her dog's name Nelly.

Similar necklaces can be found on Abbott Lyon and PRYA.

Molly Smith and Arabella Chi on Love Island All Stars
The girls necklaces have been searched for online. Picture: ITV

