Jess and Eve Love Island twins age, ex-boyfriends and everything that happened on season 6

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are the first twins on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@jessicarosegale/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old are Jess and Eve Gale, what happened between Jess and Ched and what season of Love Island were they in?

Love Island All Stars has been serving drama and fiery arguments, after the PDA awards rocked the Villa earlier this week.

With tensions rising between Molly Smith, 29, and Georgia Steel, 25, it seems that new bombshells Joe Garratt, 27, and twins Jess and Eve Gale, are set to ignite even more fireworks, as they choose three people to couple up with.

After first taking part in season six of Love Island in 2020, Jess and Eve Gale became fan-favourites known for their bubbly personality and strong bond.

How old are Jess and Eve Gale, what happened between Eve and Ched Uzor and what season of Love Island were they in?

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@evegale

How old are Jess and Eve Gale?

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are 24-years-old.

The pair are non-identical twins and share a close bond, which was evident during their original time on Love Island.

Where are Jess and Eve Gale from?

Jess and Eve Gale are from London.

Prior to entering the Villa, Jess revealed that she was looking forward to getting to know Tom Clare, 24, saying: "I think Tom is really good looking, he’s not my usual type but he’s liked a few of my Instagram stories so I’m intrigued."

Jess Gale and Eve Gale are looking for their perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What happened between Eve Gale and Ched Uzor?

Eve Gale was coupled up with Ched Uzor, 27, on Love Island season six in 2020.

The pair ended the competition in 4th place, but split shortly after leaving the Villa.

What series of Love Island was Jess and Eve on?

Jess and Eve were on season six of Love Island.

The two took part in the first winter version of the show alongside Sophie Piper, 25, Molly Smith, 29, Callum Jones, 27, and Demi Jones, 25, with Paige Turley, 26, and Finn Tapp, 24, winning the show.

