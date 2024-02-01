How tall is Anton from Love Island All Stars? Height revealed

1 February 2024, 11:54

Anton Danyluk fans have been wondering how tall he is
Anton Danyluk fans have been wondering how tall he is. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

How tall is Anton from Love Island? His height revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has returned some of our favourite Islanders to the Villa for another season of love and drama.

Exes have been brought back together and former flames have been reignited, as we watch the cast explore their romantic connections. The tension seems to be heating up as new bombshells Casey O'Gorman, 27, and Joanna Chimonides, 27, are set to cause a stir.

One of the contestants, Anton Danyluk, 29, has been a prominent part the show, as his blossoming friendship with Georgia Harrison, 29, has delighted fans. The Love Island season 5 star has been gaining attention online, with many wondering what Anton Danyluk's height is.

How tall is Anton Danyluk from Love Island?

Anton Danyluk pictured with Georgia Harrison on Love Island All Stars
Anton Danyluk is taking part in Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How tall is Anton Love Island?

Anton Danyluk is reportedly 5ft 9 inches or 1.75m.

The Love Island star has not discussed his height, however fans have been interested to know how tall he is.

Anton Danyluk poses in mirror
Anton Danyluk took part in season five of Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@anton_danyluk

So far Anton has had a difficult journey on Love Island All Stars, after failing to find a romantic connection.

He has been in friendship couples with Georgia and Hannah Elizabeth, 33, however new bombshell Joanna may turn his head. Fans will have to watch the show to see how their connection continues.

