When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

31 January 2024, 17:57

Kaz Kawmi and Love Island Movie Night title card
Movie Night is a fan-favourite moment in Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

When is Movie Night on Love Island? Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart discuss what they think we'll see.

Love Island All Stars has been filled with drama, as we watch some of our favourite Islanders return to the Villa to find their perfect partner.

So far we've seen tension brewing between Georgia Steel, 25, and Molly Smith, 29, as the pair continue to disagree on whether she has been flirting with former fling Tom Clare, 24, without Callum Jones, 27, knowing. There's also been talk of Tyler Cruickshank, 29, giving mixed messages to Kaz Kamwi, 29, despite being in a couple with Hannah Elizabeth, 33.

With Casa Amor being cancelled this year and the final growing closer, fans have been wondering when Movie Night will be happening. Love Island: The Morning After podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart, alongside guest Abi Clarke, have discussed what they'd like to see on Movie Night.

When is Movie night on Love Island 2024? Here is everything we know.

The Love Island All Stars cast
The Love Island All Stars cast will be looking forward to Movie Night . Picture: ITV

When is Movie Night on Love Island All Stars?

It is currently unknown when Movie Night will happen on Love Island All Stars.

During the civilian versions of Love Island, Movie Night normally happens after Casa Amor. However since Casa Amor has been scrapped this year, it is unclear when and if Movie Night will occur.

Molly Smith, Georgia Harrison, Kaz Kawmi, Sophie Piper and Arabella Chi on Love Island All Stars
Fans have been wondering when Movie Night will happen on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Love Island The Morning After podcast hosts Indiyah Polack and Amy Hart were joined by guest Abi Clarke, where they discussed what we might see on Movie Night- and it involves Callum Jones, 27, and Georgia Steel, 25.

When discussing Georgia's comments regarding her connection with Callum, Amy revealed what she would like to see on Movie Night.

Amy said: "I really hope Movie Night happens, but on the other hand I hope it doesn't because I feel like when Callum sees all that, he needs to see it, but I feel like seeing it in the comfort of his own home is nicer than seeing it in the garden with all your mates there.

"He's going to feel angry but he's also going to feel quite humiliated probably because he's now gone back to everyone else and said 'oh no it's all a big misunderstanding, like it's fine, she does really like me'".

Georgia Steel and Callum Jones on Love Island All Stars
Movie Night is yet to be confirmed. Picture: ITV

Abi then stated how Georgia's argument with Molly stemmed from her not telling the truth regarding her conversations with Tom, adding:

"That's what Molly was talking about with Georgia, it's not even about Callum, it's about the fact that these conversations have been very different to what I thought these conversations were.

"Georgia's trying to say they're not but if you watch them they are. She's being so forward, so like flirty, and he's not being flirty back like she's saying and you want them to see the evidence and I think Movie Night is the only way to guarantee it."

