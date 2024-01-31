What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison?

31 January 2024, 16:16

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman on Love Island All Stars have had a romantic past
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman on Love Island All Stars have had a romantic past. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Love Island's Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their relationship explained.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is around halfway through and we've loved seeing the iconic former Islanders re-enter the Villa and cause plenty of drama.

We've watched exes Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, being brought back together and sparks fly between former flames Georgia Steel, 25, and Tom Clare, 24. Recently we've witnessed some of our favourite contestants leave the show, and with Casa Amor being scrapped this year, the final is edging ever closer.

With new bombshell Casey O'Gorman, 27, entering the Villa, it seems that he has some romantic history with fellow All Star Georgia Harrison, 29. Will these two see sparks fly again or is it over for good?

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman? Here are all the details.

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman smile in selfies
Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic history. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman/@georgialouiseharrison

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman?

Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison met on the outside world and appear to have had a brief fling.

An insider told The Sun: "Georgia was really keen on Casey and liked him a lot, he’s just her type - a cheeky chappy with a great body and sense of humour.

"But Casey has really enjoyed the high life since Love Island and wanted to stay single so they kept things casual. It’ll definitely spark fireworks for Georgia. He was the one that got away."

Georgia Harrison
Georgia Harrison had a fling with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

Before entering the Villa, Casey was asked who he would be interested in getting to know. Whilst stating he was keen to see how Molly would feel towards him, Casey also said:

"Georgia H as well - I know her and we have had a good time together. It’ll be interesting to see if it can develop in any way."

It's unclear whether Georgia and Casey ended things on a good note as the pair don't follow each other on Instagram.

Casey O'Gorman smiles with his dogs
Casey O'Gorman is looking to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman

This wouldn't be the first time exes have reunited on Love Island All Stars.

We've seen Georgia Steel coming face-to-face with her exes Toby Aromolaran, 24, and Tom, as well as Tom reuniting with one-time fling Arabella Chi, 32.

The series also saw exes Liberty Poole, 25, and Jake Cornish, 26, couple up together again as well as Kaz Kawmi, 29, and Tyler Cruickshank, 29.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden still together?

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars

Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

Casey O'Gorman smiles

Casey O'Gorman: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Claudia and what happened in series 9

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show

Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

Married At First Sight Australia has started on the other side of the world, which means it is not long to wait until it arrives in the UK

What channel is MAFS Australia on and how to watch in the UK?

Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady

Alison Hammond announced as new host of For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O'Grady's death

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Air Fryer, Bigfoot and Maypole

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Pharmacy First is expected to free up 10 million GP appointments each year

What are the new Pharmacy First rules and the 7 conditions?

News

Council tax bill and man looking at his bill

When is the council tax rise 2024 and how much is it rising by?

News

Gloria Hunniford and Oprah Winfrey

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford sparks 'fat-shaming' row amid calls for the show to be 'binned'
Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past

Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking reason she won't marry boyfriend Michael Jones

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars end and how many weeks is it on for?

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on 2024? Start date revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Cricket sing on The Masked Singer

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed