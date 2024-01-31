What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison?

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman on Love Island All Stars have had a romantic past. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

What happened between Love Island's Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison? Their relationship explained.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is around halfway through and we've loved seeing the iconic former Islanders re-enter the Villa and cause plenty of drama.

We've watched exes Molly Smith, 29, and Callum Jones, 27, being brought back together and sparks fly between former flames Georgia Steel, 25, and Tom Clare, 24. Recently we've witnessed some of our favourite contestants leave the show, and with Casa Amor being scrapped this year, the final is edging ever closer.

With new bombshell Casey O'Gorman, 27, entering the Villa, it seems that he has some romantic history with fellow All Star Georgia Harrison, 29. Will these two see sparks fly again or is it over for good?

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman? Here are all the details.

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman share a romantic history. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman/@georgialouiseharrison

What happened between Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman?

Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison met on the outside world and appear to have had a brief fling.

An insider told The Sun: "Georgia was really keen on Casey and liked him a lot, he’s just her type - a cheeky chappy with a great body and sense of humour.

"But Casey has really enjoyed the high life since Love Island and wanted to stay single so they kept things casual. It’ll definitely spark fireworks for Georgia. He was the one that got away."

Georgia Harrison had a fling with Casey O'Gorman. Picture: Instagram/@georgialouiseharrison

Before entering the Villa, Casey was asked who he would be interested in getting to know. Whilst stating he was keen to see how Molly would feel towards him, Casey also said:

"Georgia H as well - I know her and we have had a good time together. It’ll be interesting to see if it can develop in any way."

It's unclear whether Georgia and Casey ended things on a good note as the pair don't follow each other on Instagram.

Casey O'Gorman is looking to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman

This wouldn't be the first time exes have reunited on Love Island All Stars.

We've seen Georgia Steel coming face-to-face with her exes Toby Aromolaran, 24, and Tom, as well as Tom reuniting with one-time fling Arabella Chi, 32.

The series also saw exes Liberty Poole, 25, and Jake Cornish, 26, couple up together again as well as Kaz Kawmi, 29, and Tyler Cruickshank, 29.

Read more: