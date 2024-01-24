What happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi? Their relationship explained

Arabella Chi and Tom Clare appear to have a romantic connection. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Have Love Island's Arabella Chi and Tom Clare dated before? Here is everything we know so far.

Love Island All Stars has seen plenty of bombshells enter the Villa over the past week, however one contestant who is set to cause drama is 23-year-old Tom Clare.

After entering the show with 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, 24, it seems that Tom has some unfinished business with a few of the All Star Islanders.

In the latest teaser, it was revealed the Winter Love Island contestant has some history with fellow All Star Arabella Chi, 32, after meeting on the outside world.

But what happened between Arabella Chi and Tom Clare? Here is everything you need to know.

Tom Clare and Arabella Chi have history together. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Arabella Chi?

It is unclear what exactly happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi, however the pair seem to have some romantic history.

Upon entering the show, Tom was asked by Georgia Harrison about his history with some of the girls in the Villa, specifically Arabella and Georgia Steel.

Relations between Tom and Arabella seem to be good, as Tom chose her for one of his first dates.

Prior to appearing on Love Island All Stars, Tom was asked which former Islanders he would like to get to know, with the influencer answering: "I really liked Molly Smith, she’s stunning. Joanna Chimonides and Arabella Chi are both very attractive."

Love Island All Star Arabella Chi may have a spark with Tom Clare. Picture: ITV

However it seems Arabella may have some competition, as Tom appears to have had a relationship with Georgia Steel, 25, at some point in the past.

In the next episode of the show, Tom picks Arabella, Molly and Georgia S for a date, but who will he choose to couple up with?

Fans seem to be rooting for Arabella and Tom to get together, with viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings.

One user wrote: "Tom have history with Arabella and Georgia S, he should go for Arabella then"

Another added: "Calling it now Tom is going straight for Arabella #LoveIsland"

Arabella Chi and Tom Clare may couple up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Things may be complicated, as Arabella is currently getting on swimmingly with Chris Taylor, 33, after the pair enjoyed their first date earlier this week.

The two headed out to a beach date where they shared a kiss or two under the South African sun.

