What happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi? Their relationship explained

24 January 2024, 19:39

Arabella Chi and Tom Clare appear to have a romantic connection
Arabella Chi and Tom Clare appear to have a romantic connection. Picture: ITV

By Hope Wilson

Have Love Island's Arabella Chi and Tom Clare dated before? Here is everything we know so far.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has seen plenty of bombshells enter the Villa over the past week, however one contestant who is set to cause drama is 23-year-old Tom Clare.

After entering the show with 2020 contestant Sophie Piper, 24, it seems that Tom has some unfinished business with a few of the All Star Islanders.

In the latest teaser, it was revealed the Winter Love Island contestant has some history with fellow All Star Arabella Chi, 32, after meeting on the outside world.

But what happened between Arabella Chi and Tom Clare? Here is everything you need to know.

Tom Clare poses for Love Island
Tom Clare and Arabella Chi have history together. Picture: ITV

What happened between Love Island's Tom Clare and Arabella Chi?

It is unclear what exactly happened between Tom Clare and Arabella Chi, however the pair seem to have some romantic history.

Upon entering the show, Tom was asked by Georgia Harrison about his history with some of the girls in the Villa, specifically Arabella and Georgia Steel.

Relations between Tom and Arabella seem to be good, as Tom chose her for one of his first dates.

Prior to appearing on Love Island All Stars, Tom was asked which former Islanders he would like to get to know, with the influencer answering: "I really liked Molly Smith, she’s stunning. Joanna Chimonides and Arabella Chi are both very attractive."

Love Island All Star Arabella Chi may have a spark with Tom Clare
Love Island All Star Arabella Chi may have a spark with Tom Clare. Picture: ITV

However it seems Arabella may have some competition, as Tom appears to have had a relationship with Georgia Steel, 25, at some point in the past.

In the next episode of the show, Tom picks Arabella, Molly and Georgia S for a date, but who will he choose to couple up with?

Fans seem to be rooting for Arabella and Tom to get together, with viewers taking to X, formally known as Twitter, to air their feelings.

One user wrote: "Tom have history with Arabella and Georgia S, he should go for Arabella then"

Another added: "Calling it now Tom is going straight for Arabella #LoveIsland"

Arabella Chi and Tom Clare go on a date on Love Island All Stars
Arabella Chi and Tom Clare may couple up on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

Things may be complicated, as Arabella is currently getting on swimmingly with Chris Taylor, 33, after the pair enjoyed their first date earlier this week.

The two headed out to a beach date where they shared a kiss or two under the South African sun.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Toby Aromolaran smiles at the camera

Toby Aromolaran: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Chris Taylor smiles

Chris Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Georgia Harrison smiles at the camera

Georgia Harrison: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Anton Danyluk on Love Island All Stars

Anton Danyluk: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed

Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Joshua Ritchie is heading into Love Island All Stars

Josh Ritchie: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Tyler Cruickshank is looking for love on Love Island All Stars

Tyler Cruickshank: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
The Traitors pose with Claudia Winkleman

Who is the favourite to win The Traitors? Latest odds revealed

Trending on Heart

Guesses have been flying in for Air Fryer on The Masked Singer

The Masked Singer fans convinced of Air Fryer's identity after clue 'gives it away'

Claudia Winkleman standing in front of the round table on The Traitors

How many episodes of The Traitors are there?

Love Island's Georgia Steel and Tom Clare clearly have a history together

Love Island All Stars: What happened between Tom Clare and Georgia Steel?

Sophie Piper is returning to Love Island as an All Stars bombshell

Love Island All Stars Sophie Piper: Age, famous sister and what happened in series 6

Love Island's Tom Clare is back in South Africa just one year after he originally appeared on the show

Love Island All Stars Tom Clare: Age, height and what happened in series 9

Sue Radford pictured with her kids on 22 Kids and Counting episode

Sue Radford faces backlash after fans spot editing blunder on 22 Kids and Counting

Love Island All Star's Toby and Georgia with shocked faces in the villa

Love Island All Stars viewers can’t believe ‘age gap’ between Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran
Sue and Noel Radford are bakers

Where is the Radford pie shop and how much money do they make? Everything you need to know

When is the next episode of The Traitors? Episode release schedule

The Traitors final: How does it work and how do they win?

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are reportedly talking about having another baby

Stacey Solomon leaves Joe Swash 'shocked' after 'requesting to have another baby'

Everything you need to know about Kate Middleton as she undergoes abdominal surgery

How is Kate Middleton? Latest health update after abdominal surgery

News

Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

How long is Love Island All Stars on for and when does it end?

The Traitors finale will air this week

The Traitors finalist admits winner has 'already been revealed' due to on-screen clue

Arabella Chi has entered the Love Island All Stars Villa

Arabella Chi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends, height and Instagram revealed