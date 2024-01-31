Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

31 January 2024, 13:36

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars
Joanna Chimonides will be appearing on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@joannachimonides/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Joanna Chimonides on and who was she with? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has brought back some of our favourite Islanders to the Villa for another chance at love.

So far the show has seen exes reunite, and former flings come face-to-face as the drama continues to heat up. We've seen some iconic cast members dumped already and with no Casa Amor this series, the final is fast approaching.

One of the new bombshells alongside Casey O'Gorman, 27, is Joanna Chimonides. During her original time on the show, Joanna caused a stir when she coupled up with Michael Griffiths, 32, leaving future winner Amber Rose Gill, 26, single. Entering the All Stars Villa, Joanna will be keen to catch the eye of Tom Clare, 24, after he previously admitted he found her attractive, but will he leave Molly Smith, 29, for her?

How old is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides, what happened between her and Michael and what season of Love Island was she on?

Joanna Chimonides on Love Island All Stars
Joanna Chimonides is looking for the perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Joanna Chimonides on Love Island?

Joanna Chimonides is 27-years-old.

A source told the MailOnline: "Joanna is the perfect signing. She really turned heads back in 2019 and broke up one of the villa's strongest couples… and this year she's hoping to meet someone she can settle down with so there's everything to play for."

Where is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides from?

Joanna Chimonides is from London.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Joanna revealed: "I won't play it safe this time round.

"Last time I found someone who I really got along with but I didn't give myself the chance to get to know anyone else. If I fancied someone else I kind of restricted getting to know them out of respect with the person I was with."

Joanna Chimonides takes a selfie
Joanna Chimonides is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@joannachimonides

Who was Joanna Chimonides with in Love Island?

Joanna Chimonides was coupled up with Michael Griffiths on Love Island.

As one of the Casa Amor girls, Joanna caused a stir when she coupled up with Michael, leaving Amber single.

Her journey on Love Island was a rocky one and she was eventually dumped from the island without Michael. The pair shared a kiss after leaving the show, but decided to remain as friends.

Joanna Chimonides takes selfie
Joanna Chimonides caused a stir on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@joannachimonides

What happened to Joanna Chimonides in Love Island season 5?

Joanna had a short journey on Love Island after being dumped from the Villa by her fellow Islanders.

Whilst on the show, Joanna continued to argue with Amber and Anna Vakili, 33, but built a close friendship with Belle Hassan, 25. Joanna was also on the same season of Love Island as Anton Danyluk, 29, and Arabella Chi, 32.

Read more:

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Georgia Harrison and Casey O'Gorman on Love Island All Stars have had a romantic past

What happened between Casey O'Gorman and Georgia Harrison?

After a magical wedding on Married At First Sight, are Jayden and Eden still together today?

Are MAFS Australia couple Eden and Jayden still together?

Casey O'Gorman smiles

Casey O'Gorman: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Claudia and what happened in series 9

Love Island All Stars cast

Who has left Love Island All Stars? Full list of dumped Islanders

Married At First Sight Australia groom Jayden already has a close connection with the show

Who is MAFS Australia groom Jayden's brother Mitch and when was he on the show?

Married At First Sight Australia has started on the other side of the world, which means it is not long to wait until it arrives in the UK

What channel is MAFS Australia on and how to watch in the UK?

Alison Hammond will step-in to host For The Love Of Dogs following the death of Paul O'Grady

Alison Hammond announced as new host of For The Love Of Dogs following Paul O'Grady's death

The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett and Air Fryer, Bigfoot and Maypole

The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett reveals sneaky way contestants cheat on the show

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

Spencer & Vogue

The News Agents

Run Pod with Jenni Falconer

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Mitchel Taylor is hoping to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Mitch Taylor: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Liberty Poole poses for the Love Island All Stars photoshoot and smiles at the camera

Liberty Poole: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Kaz Kamwi looks into the camera

Kaz Kamwi: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Hannah Elizabeth is hoping to find her perfect partner on Love Island All Stars

Hannah Elizabeth: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, past relationships and Instagram revealed
Molly Smith is looking for a partner on Love Island All Stars

Molly Smith: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed

Trending on Heart

Pharmacy First is expected to free up 10 million GP appointments each year

What are the new Pharmacy First rules and the 7 conditions?

News

Council tax bill and man looking at his bill

When is the council tax rise 2024 and how much is it rising by?

News

Gloria Hunniford and Oprah Winfrey

Loose Women's Gloria Hunniford sparks 'fat-shaming' row amid calls for the show to be 'binned'
Coleen Nolan said her own insecurities have caused her to push boyfriend Michael Jones away in the past

Coleen Nolan reveals heartbreaking reason she won't marry boyfriend Michael Jones

Callum Jones has signed up for Love Island All Stars

Callum Jones: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-girlfriends and Instagram revealed
Georgia Steel is a contestant on Love Island All Stars

Georgia Steel: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, ex-boyfriends and Instagram revealed
Love Island All Stars cast smile at the camera. Presenter Maya Jama smiles are the camera in the Love Island Villa

When does Love Island All Stars end and how many weeks is it on for?

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

When is Deal or No Deal on 2024? Start date revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Who is Dippy Egg on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Maypole sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Maypole on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Cricket sing on The Masked Singer

Who is Cricket on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Piranha is on The Masked Singer

Who is Piranha on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Eiffel Tower is a favourite on The Masked Singer

Who is Eiffel Tower on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Air Fryer sings on The Masked Singer 2024

Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed

Bigfoot sings on The Masked Singer

Who is Bigfoot on The Masked Singer? All clues and guesses revealed