Joanna Chimonides: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Michael and what happened in season 5

Joanna Chimonides will be appearing on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@joannachimonides/ITV

By Hope Wilson

What season of Love Island was Joanna Chimonides on and who was she with? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell.

Love Island All Stars has brought back some of our favourite Islanders to the Villa for another chance at love.

So far the show has seen exes reunite, and former flings come face-to-face as the drama continues to heat up. We've seen some iconic cast members dumped already and with no Casa Amor this series, the final is fast approaching.

One of the new bombshells alongside Casey O'Gorman, 27, is Joanna Chimonides. During her original time on the show, Joanna caused a stir when she coupled up with Michael Griffiths, 32, leaving future winner Amber Rose Gill, 26, single. Entering the All Stars Villa, Joanna will be keen to catch the eye of Tom Clare, 24, after he previously admitted he found her attractive, but will he leave Molly Smith, 29, for her?

How old is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides, what happened between her and Michael and what season of Love Island was she on?

Joanna Chimonides is looking for the perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

How old is Joanna Chimonides on Love Island?

Joanna Chimonides is 27-years-old.

A source told the MailOnline: "Joanna is the perfect signing. She really turned heads back in 2019 and broke up one of the villa's strongest couples… and this year she's hoping to meet someone she can settle down with so there's everything to play for."

Where is Love Island's Joanna Chimonides from?

Joanna Chimonides is from London.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Joanna revealed: "I won't play it safe this time round.

"Last time I found someone who I really got along with but I didn't give myself the chance to get to know anyone else. If I fancied someone else I kind of restricted getting to know them out of respect with the person I was with."

Joanna Chimonides is looking for love on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@joannachimonides

Who was Joanna Chimonides with in Love Island?

Joanna Chimonides was coupled up with Michael Griffiths on Love Island.

As one of the Casa Amor girls, Joanna caused a stir when she coupled up with Michael, leaving Amber single.

Her journey on Love Island was a rocky one and she was eventually dumped from the island without Michael. The pair shared a kiss after leaving the show, but decided to remain as friends.

Joanna Chimonides caused a stir on Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@joannachimonides

What happened to Joanna Chimonides in Love Island season 5?

Joanna had a short journey on Love Island after being dumped from the Villa by her fellow Islanders.

Whilst on the show, Joanna continued to argue with Amber and Anna Vakili, 33, but built a close friendship with Belle Hassan, 25. Joanna was also on the same season of Love Island as Anton Danyluk, 29, and Arabella Chi, 32.

