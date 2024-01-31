Casey O'Gorman: Love Island All Stars contestant's age, relationship with Claudia and what happened in series 9

Casey O'Gorman is heading back into Love Island. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman/ITV

By Hope Wilson

Who was Casey O'Gorman with on Love Island and who was he coupled up with? Here's everything you need to know about the All Stars bombshell.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars has seen some of our favourite Islanders return to the Villa for another chance at finding love.

This series has been bringing all of the drama, with exes being brought face-to-face and former flings forced to confront their feelings. With no Casa Amor this series and the final creeping up on us, it won't be long until more of our favourite contestants are dumped from the island.

New bombshell Casey O'Gorman is the next All Star to enter the Villa. Known for his friendships with Tom Clare, 27, and Will Young, 24, during his original series, Casey also caused quite a bit of drama on the island. His on-off relationships with Claudia Fogarty, 29, and Rosie Seabrook, 25, was an important part of his Love Island journey. It's also been revealed that Casey has some romantic history with fellow All Star Georgia Harrison, 29, so will these two reconcile?

How old is Casey O'Gorman, what happened between him and Claudia and what season of Love Island was he on?

Casey O'Gorman is entering the Love Island All Stars Villa. Picture: ITV

How old is Love Island's Casey O'Gorman

Casey O'Gorman is 27-years-old.

Speaking ahead of entering the Villa, Casey said: "I didn’t find love the first time round so I’m hoping it will be second time lucky. I had the most amazing experience before, so get me back in that Villa."

Where is Love Island's Casey O'Gorman from?

Casey O'Gorman is from Tring in Hertfordshire.

When asked who he was looking forward to seeing in the Villa, Casey said: "I’ve got my eyes on Molly, for sure. I genuinely think she is a 10 out of 10. She seems to have the same interests as me in terms of fitness, but it might be a bit of a hurdle.

"Georgia H as well - I know her and we have had a good time together. It’ll be interesting to see if it can develop in any way."

Casey O'Gorman is looking to find his perfect partner on Love Island All Stars. Picture: Instagram/@caseyogorman

Who was Casey O'Gorman with in Love Island?

Casey O'Gorman was coupled up with Claudia Fogarty, 29, in season nine of Love Island in 2023.

Whilst on the show, their relationship hit a hurdle when Casey found a connection with bombshell Rosie Seabrook. Soon after Claudia and Casey split, with him leaving the Villa with Rosie. Their partnership ended shortly after they exited the show, with Casey and Claudia growing closer on the outside world.

Despite bonding outside the Villa, Casey and Claudia decided to remain friends and not pursue their relationship further.

Casey O'Gorman was coupled up with Claudia Fogarty. Picture: ITV

What happened to Casey O'Gorman in Love Island season 9?

Casey became firm friends with Tom Clare and Will Young, whilst on Love Island season nine, however the 'three musketeers' fell out shortly after leaving the Villa.

The boys grew apart after Will chose to spend time with his girlfriend Jessie Wynter, 27, after Casey's comments about her were revealed to the couple. Tom and Casey are still buddies and currently live together in London.

Read more: