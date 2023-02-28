Love Island fans convinced they recognise bombshell Rosie Seabrook

28 February 2023, 07:36

How old is Love Island's Rosie Seabrook and where is she from? Here's what we know about the bombshell...

Love Island fans are convinced Rosie Seabrook has been on TV before joining the cast.

The most recent bombshell has been at the centre of some serious drama after she decided to couple up with Casey O'Gorman, despite him being paired with Claudia Fogarty.

But as well as watching the love triangle implode, viewers appear to recognise Rosie from another TV show.

"Idk but I feel like I’ve seen this Rosie girl somewhere before? #loveisland,” said someone on Twitter, while someone else said: “What show has Rosie been on before? I really know her face! #LoveIsland."

Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island line up
Rosie Seabrook has joined the Love Island line up. Picture: Instagram

A third responded: "I’ve been thinking the same."

But while she hasn’t been on TV before, some people think Rosie strikes a resemblance to former Love Island star Zara McDemott.

“Rosie looks like Zara Mcdermott! #loveisland,” said someone, while a second added: “Rosie is giving me Zara McDermott (S4) vibes.#loveisland.” Let’s find out more about her:

Rosie Seabrook age

Rosie Seabrook is 24-years-old and hails from Buckinghamshire. Before entering the villa she opened up about her very unusual fear.

Rosie coupled up with Casey on Love Island
Rosie coupled up with Casey on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Rosie said: "I have a really bad phobia of frozen food, I can’t touch frozen food.

"I can’t go anywhere near the freezer. If my mum jam packs the freezer and I have to try and get something out that I need, I just can’t... I have to ask someone else to get it out for me.

"If I’m shopping and I have to go near the frozen section, it honestly makes me feel sick!"

Rosie Seabrook’s job

Rosie works as an Industry Placement Advisor which means she is responsible for sourcing, preparing and placing students on work placements and work-related learning.

Rosie Seabrook is hoping to find love on Love Island
Rosie Seabrook is hoping to find love on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Outside of her work, the Love Island star has opened up about the man she’s looking for in the villa.

"Personality is the main thing for me; they need to be funny. I can’t be with someone that doesn’t make me laugh,” she said.

Rosie Seabrook Instagram

You can find Rosie on Instagram @rosieseabrook, where she currently has over 12k followers.

Here, you can find Rosie chilling with her friends, enjoying nights out and jetting off on plenty of holidays.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Gogglebox favourites to return for special 10th anniversary

Gogglebox favourites will return for special 10th anniversary episode

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?
Noel Radford said he was retiring from his bakery

Dad-of-22 Noel Radford criticised for 'retiring' from pie shop to spend more time with kids

Celebrities

The Traitors series 2 is coming to BBC

The Traitors season 2: How to apply to be in the next series

Danny Dyer went to the Maldives in December

EastEnders star Danny Dyer opens up on £140,000 Maldives holiday

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Cleaner who found £50,000 in toilet bin receives cash reward for 'honesty'

Lifestyle

Chloe Madeley has hit back at mum-shamers

Chloe Madeley forced to defend herself over photo of baby daughter with dad Richard

Celebrities

Molly-Mae has been reunited with her partner Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague's emotional reunion with Tommy Fury after Jake Paul win

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon has hit back at one of her followers

Stacey Solomon hits back after she's criticised for 'impractical' nails with new baby

Celebrities

Snow could be reaching the UK this week

Met Office confirm when snow is due in the UK next month

News

Here's how you can see the Northern Lights tonight

How to see the Northern Lights in the UK tonight: Best time, where and how to track

Lifestyle

Spencer Matthews is attempting to find his brother's body

Spencer Matthews attempts to recover brother's body from Everest 23 years after death

Holly Willoughby is wearing a midi dress from Hobbs

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green midi dress from Hobbs

Celebrities

Molly-Mae's net worth has been revealed

Inside Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury's huge fortune - including £10k Instagram posts

Celebrities

Ollie Locke has announced the news he's expecting twins

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke and husband Gareth expecting twins after baby heartbreak

Celebrities

Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

Pink's daughter Willow, 11, has a job on tour and gets paid minimum wage

Celebrities

Alison Hammond denies she's engaged on This Morning

Alison Hammond denies she's engaged as Dermot quizzes her on This Morning

Celebrities

Chloe Madeley has hit out at one of her followers

Chloe Madeley hits back after being mum-shamed over 'missing' car seat

Celebrities

A snow blast could hit the UK next week

UK weather: Snow to hit Britain next week as Met Office warns of cold snap

Lifestyle

Ant and Dec were reunited with Connie Talbot on Heart

Ant and Dec reunited with Britain's Got Talent child star Connie Talbot 16 years after the show