All the Love Island contestants who went back to their day jobs

27 July 2022, 15:44 | Updated: 27 July 2022, 15:47

Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the
Here's the Love Island stars who went back to their day jobs after the. Picture: Instagram

Some of our favourite Love Island stars over the years have returned to their normal jobs after being dumped from the villa.

This series of Love Island has given us more drama than we’ve ever seen before.

At one woman who unexpectedly found herself at the centre of it was Casa Amor bombshell Coco Lodge.

After being dumped by Andrew Le Page and leaving the villa single, Coco said she has now returned to her job as a shot girl working in nightclubs.

Coco Lodge has gone back to her job as a shot girl
Coco Lodge has gone back to her job as a shot girl. Picture: Instagram

"I'm actually going to go back to shot girling next week,” she said on a podcast.

But which other Love Island stars have returned to their day jobs? Here’s what we know…

Greg O'Shea - season 5

Greg O'Shea competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Greg O'Shea competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Picture: Instagram

Greg O'Shea won series 5 with Amber Gill, but after the pair swiftly broke up, Greg returned to his rugby team in Ireland to train for the Tokyo Olympics.

He has also launched his own online fitness brand called BettrWithGreg.

Anna Vakili - season 5

Anna Vakili briefly went back to her job as a pharmacist
Anna Vakili briefly went back to her job as a pharmacist. Picture: Instagram

Fellow season 5 star Anna Vakili also returned to her career after the reality show in 2019.

The 32-year-old quit her job as a pharmacist to appear on Love Island, but she decided to go back during the Covid pandemic.

She previously told her followers: “First day back working as a Pharmacist since leaving Love Island. It’s been almost a whole year! Wow can’t believe how fast it’s gone.

“Wasn’t really planning on registering yet but with everything that’s going on it felt wrong not to. We can all fight this together. Stay safe. Stay home. Save lives.”

She seemingly no longer works as a pharmacist and is now a full time Instagram influencer and ambassador to the Este Medical Group.

Alex George - season 4

Probably the most famous doctor ever to come out of Love Island is Dr Alex George.

Soon after he left the show, the 31-year-old went back to his full time role as an A&E doctor at University Lewisham Hospital in south east London.

While he no longer works as an A&E doctor, last year Alex was appointed as the UK’s Youth Mental Health Ambassador by the government after he lost his 19-year-old brother Llŷr to suicide.

Malin Anderson - season 2

After appearing on the second series of Love Island, Malin Andersson quit her job as an elderly and palliative carer.

But during the pandemic, the 29-year-old announced she would be working as a carer again.

“I can’t sit at home on my own anymore knowing I have training within the sector,” she said at the time.

“If I can give something more than what I’m doing - then I am satisfied.”

Priya Gopaldas - season 7

Priya Gopaldas is a medical student
Priya Gopaldas is a medical student. Picture: Instagram

Bombshell Priya Gopaldas had a very short lived romance with Brett Staniland during season 7 of the show.

But after being dumped from Love Island, Priya went straight back to her job as a medical student and she is now in her fifth year.

She has over 100,000 followers and regularly updates fans on her progress in her course.

Rachel Fenton - season 2

After just eight days in the Love Island villa, Rachel Fenton was voted out and swiftly followed by Rykard Jenkins.

While she has now split from Rykard, the 29-year-old went straight back to her job as an orthopaedic nurse at a hospital.

She recently left her hospital after five years to start a new life in Dubai with her boyfriend.

Georgia Townend - season seven

Georgia Townend is a marketing executive
Georgia Townend is a marketing executive. Picture: Instagram

Georgia Townend only appeared on Love Island for a record 24 hours after trying to get to know Hugo Hammond.

But after leaving the villa, the 29-year-old returned to her job as a marketing executive at Lidl.

She told her Instagram followers: “Yes I work for Lidl and yes that’s a likely contributing factor as to why my time in the villa was so short.

“It’s been instilled in me my entire career that checkouts could be as speedy as possible.”

Jake Cornish - season 7

Love Island fans will remember Jake Cornish started his journey with Liberty Poole.

But after the pair split, Jake, 25, swiftly left the villa and went back to his job as a water engineer.

He has now started a new career working as a furniture salesman.

Theo Campbell - season 3

Theo Campbell made his mark on the villa in 2017 when he coupled up with Tyla Carr.

But after he was swiftly dumped from the island, Theo went straight back to training as a professional athlete.

