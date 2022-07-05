Who is Love Island's Coco Lodge? Age, job and Instagram revealed

5 July 2022, 06:52

How old is Coco Lodge and what does she do for a living? Everything you need to know about the Love Island Casa Amor bombshell…

Love Island is getting very interesting, with the Casa Amor bombshells making their mark.

And one woman hoping to turn some heads is Coco Lodge, who has her eyes firmly set on Andrew Le Page.

But who is Coco Lodge and what is her job? Here’s what we know…

Coco Lodge has her eyes on Andrew Le Page
Coco Lodge has her eyes on Andrew Le Page. Picture: ITV

How old is Coco Lodge and where is she from?

Coco Lodge is 27-years-old and lives in Surrey.

Opening up about what she’s looking for in a man, the star said: “I’m 27 so I kind have been through every single type of man that’s possible. I’ve been through the nice one who just wasn’t for me, the f-boys who just want to be single and think they’re Peter Pan…

“I just want to find someone who is nice now, but is right for me and I can grow old with and have fun. And not really care about looks. Looks fade, a personality doesn’t. I want to meet someone who in 20 years I still have a best friend relationship with.”

Coco Lodge is looking for The One on Love Island
Coco Lodge is looking for The One on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What does Coco Lodge do for a living?

Coco has a lot of strings to her bow and is a graphic designer, ring girl and shot girl.

Determined to get what she wants, Coco says she has ‘no filter’, adding: “I’m the type of person who doesn’t hold back with what they say. I’m a no filter kind of person. It gets me into a lot of trouble.

“I don’t think before I speak - I physically can’t. I do actually try and I can’t, it just comes out. I’ll be one of the most open, not holding back, telling it how it is kind of people, which could go either way really!”

How to find Coco Lodge on Instagram

You can find Coco on Instagram @coco_lodge where you’ll find plenty of selfies and bikini pics.

