Amanda Holden has banned teenage daughter Lexi from going on Love Island
30 June 2022, 11:09 | Updated: 30 June 2022, 14:36
Amanda Holden opened up about her daughter’s ‘obsession’ with Love Island on Heart Breakfast this morning.
It seems like we’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of Love Island 2022, as Amanda Holden has admitted her teenage daughter is also a huge fan.
Chatting to Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts on Heart Breakfast this morning, Amanda revealed that 16-year-old Lexi is ‘obsessed’ with the drama this year.
“This is becoming a bit of an obsession with my teenage daughter at home now," she said.
"She's never taken one scrap of interest in Love Island and now she’s all over it.”
- How old Is Love Island's Danica Taylor?
- Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022
- Love Island 2022 cast ages: How old are the contestants?
Amanda then added she’s ‘worried’ Lexi might want to join the line up in a couple of years, after football legend Michael Owen’s daughter entered the villa earlier this month.
“It worries me slightly knowing Michael Owen’s daughter is on it,” she said, adding: “And I’m like ‘you aint ever going on it Alexa!’”
Jamie then cheekily said: “Imagine if she did, she’d be perfect for the show.”
To which Amanda quickly added: “She’s not, mamma said no! She loves me too much.”
Back in the villa, Michael Owen recently reacted to his daughter Gemma performing a dance for the boys.
After seemingly watching his daughter perform, Michael simply Tweeted a singular hands-over-the-face emoji.
Fans rushed to Twitter to respond, with one writing: “Wrong night to tune in #loveisland.”
“Loooooooooooooooooooool deep breaths my guy,” said another.
This is the first time Michael has spoken out about Gemma’s time on the show after he shot down a joke during the Live UEFA Nations League ahead of the England VS Germany game a few weeks ago.
After being introduced as ‘the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen’, he asked how he felt about it.
"I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home,” Michael responded.
"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up.”