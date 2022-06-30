Exclusive

Amanda Holden has banned teenage daughter Lexi from going on Love Island

By Naomi Bartram

Amanda Holden opened up about her daughter’s ‘obsession’ with Love Island on Heart Breakfast this morning.

It seems like we’re not the only ones who can’t get enough of Love Island 2022, as Amanda Holden has admitted her teenage daughter is also a huge fan.

Chatting to Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts on Heart Breakfast this morning, Amanda revealed that 16-year-old Lexi is ‘obsessed’ with the drama this year.

“This is becoming a bit of an obsession with my teenage daughter at home now," she said.

"She's never taken one scrap of interest in Love Island and now she’s all over it.”

Amanda Holden said she's worried her daughter Lexi wants to go on Love Island. Picture: Getty Images

Amanda then added she’s ‘worried’ Lexi might want to join the line up in a couple of years, after football legend Michael Owen’s daughter entered the villa earlier this month.

“It worries me slightly knowing Michael Owen’s daughter is on it,” she said, adding: “And I’m like ‘you aint ever going on it Alexa!’”

Jamie then cheekily said: “Imagine if she did, she’d be perfect for the show.”

To which Amanda quickly added: “She’s not, mamma said no! She loves me too much.”

Back in the villa, Michael Owen recently reacted to his daughter Gemma performing a dance for the boys.

Amanda Holden's daughter Lexi is 'obsessed' with Love Island. Picture: Instagram

After seemingly watching his daughter perform, Michael simply Tweeted a singular hands-over-the-face emoji.

Fans rushed to Twitter to respond, with one writing: “Wrong night to tune in #loveisland.”

“Loooooooooooooooooooool deep breaths my guy,” said another.

This is the first time Michael has spoken out about Gemma’s time on the show after he shot down a joke during the Live UEFA Nations League ahead of the England VS Germany game a few weeks ago.

After being introduced as ‘the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen’, he asked how he felt about it.

"I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home,” Michael responded.

"But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up.”

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart