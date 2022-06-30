How old Is Love Island's Danica Taylor?

30 June 2022, 09:42

What is Danica Taylor's age? Here's everything we know about the Love Island star...

Love Island fans will know Danica Taylor hasn’t exactly been lucky when it comes to finding a partner on the show.

Arriving as a bombshell, the dancer first set her sights on Luca Bish, before sharing a kiss with Davide Sanclimenti.

But how old is Danica and where is she from? Here’s what we know…

Danica Taylor is starring on Love Island
Danica Taylor is starring on Love Island. Picture: Instagram

What is Danica’s age?

Love Island’s Danica is 21-years-old and hails from Leicester.

She said before entering the villa she is determined to go after what she wants, admitting: “I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want.

“I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side.”

Danica graduated university with a degree in dance and also works as a professional dancer.

She has even toured with international DJ Jax Jones and performed on stage.

Love Island star Danica is 21-years-old
Love Island star Danica is 21-years-old. Picture: ITV

How tall is Danica from Love Island?

Danica previously told Luca that she is just below 5ft3 but likes to round up.

The dancer previously explained why she’s currently single, and said: “My last relationship I was in for quite a long time, but he wasn’t meeting what I needed in a relationship.

“I need someone who can match my energy. I am an extrovert and in my previous relationship he was very introverted so we didn’t meet on a level.”

Her mum would also describe her as “a bit of a princess, a bit dramatic and always thinks [she is] right.”

She added: “I don’t really see competition, I am a very self-assured girl, I know myself, I know what I bring to the table and there are stunning girls in that Villa but I back myself.

“There’s obviously going to be competition because there are guys in there that I like that are already interested in other girls but I have no fear that I won’t be able to turn heads.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from LK Bennett

Celebrities

Joanne Mitchell starred in Coronation Street

Who did Joanne Mitchell play in Emmerdale and where is she now?
Celebrity Juice will come to an end later this year after 26 series

Keith Lemon issues statement as Celebrity Juice is axed after 14 years
Tony Caunter was played by Roy Evans in EastEnders

What happened to EastEnders’ Roy Evans and where is Tony Caunter now?
How to get the Love Island merchandise

Love Island merchandise: How to buy the 2022 water bottles and suitcases

Trending on Heart

Stacey Solomon has reunited with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon reunites with Joe Swash as she catches up on ‘wild' stag do antics

Celebrities

A man has be awarded damages after he was fired

Factory worker sacked for taking day off for pregnant girlfriend’s baby scan

News

Tom Parker tragically died of a brain tumour in March

Kelsey Parker opens up about how she speaks to her kids about Tom's death

Celebrities

The couple's wedding was interrupted by their neighbour's lawn-mowing... (stock images)

Woman 'ruins' neighbours wedding by mowing the lawn while she walked down the aisle

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a yellow and green midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her puff sleeve midi dress from the high street

Celebrities

Louise Marwood used to star in Emmerdale

Why did Louise Marwood leave Emmerdale and where is she now?

Gemma Owen's dad reacted to her Love Island dance 2022

Gemma Owen's dad Michael reacts to Love Island dance challenge 2022
The Sanderson sisters are back!

First Hocus Pocus 2 trailer released by Disney

Can you spot the word 'love' hidden in the pattern?

You could be the record holder if you spot the word 'love' hidden in the sweets in less than a minute

Lifestyle

Sam Aston has revealed his daughter's name

Coronation Street star Sam Aston and wife Briony share baby girl's sweet name
Merlin from First Dates has shared a picture from hospital

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths rushed back to hospital after bowel cancer 'complications'

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from La Redoute

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green mini dress from La Redoute

Celebrities

Love Island contestants have strict drinking rules

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

Bradley Walsh was called out by The Chase fans

The Chase fans call out Bradley Walsh after team loses in 'unfair' final
Who will be the next to fall victim to Vecna?

Who dies in Stranger Things 4?

Netflix