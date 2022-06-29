Love Island merchandise: How to buy the 2022 water bottles and suitcases

29 June 2022, 12:56

Love Island merchandise 2022 - here's how to get your hands on the personalised water bottle.

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the Love Island drama.

And along with a load of bombshells and brutal recouplings, the ITV2 show has also brought us those iconic personalised water bottles.

But where can you get the official Love Island merchandise? Here’s what we know…

Love Island water bottle

Love Island water bottle
Love Island water bottle. Picture: Love Island shop

The Love Island water bottles are on sale for £20.

With a slimmer design and a white matte finish, the bottle has a brand new look!

The double walled stainless steel body means the bottle is suitable for both hot and cold drinks.

Love Island suitcase

Love Island suitcase
Love Island suitcase. Picture: Love Island shop

We might not be going away this summer, but fans of the show can get a white Love Island suitcase from £58 ready for next year.

They come in a cabin size (55cm) and a hold size (78cm), and you can have any name up to 10 characters.

Love Island washbag

Love Island washbag
Love Island washbag. Picture: Love Island shop

If you want the whole holiday set, you can also get your hands on a Love Island washbag for £10.

The see-through bag can also be personalised with your name on the side in pink, orange or blue.

Love Island phone case

Love Island phone case
Love Island phone case. Picture: Love Island shop

Show you’re a true fan of the show with your very own Love Island phone case.

You can grab one for a range of iPhone and Samsung models and get your name written on the back.

Love Island merchandise 2022

Love Island eye mask - £12

Love Island tote bag - £15

Love Island robe - £45

Love Island coffee cup - £11.95

