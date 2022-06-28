How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

28 June 2022, 07:55

How much alcohol are the Love Island contestants allowed? Dr Alex George reveals all...

Love Island has already got us hooked this year, with plenty of drama to get stuck into.

But as we get to know this year‘s Islanders a little better, fans at home have been desperate to know what goes on behind the scenes.

In fact, one question that keeps coming up, is how much alcohol can the Love Island contestants drink? Here’s what we know…

How much do Love Island contestants drink in the villa?

The Love Island contestants are only allowed a few drinks a day
The Love Island contestants are only allowed a few drinks a day. Picture: ITV

Former Love Island star Dr Alex George revealed that while he was on the show back in 2018, contestants were only allowed to drink 'four small cans of beer and that was it'.

He told Tyla: "That was the maximum allowance of alcohol, which wasn't a lot.

"I mean you certainly weren't getting drunk off that – but they were very, very strict on that."

Liana Isadora Van-Riel, who also appeared on series two of Love Island in 2016, told The Sun: “You’re allowed one or two drinks a night, either wine or beer, no spirits.”

There are strict rules around drinking in the Love Island villa
There are strict rules around drinking in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the show added: “We provide our islanders with all of the necessary precautionary measures and all alcohol consumption is strictly monitored by our production team.”

Can Love Island contestants smoke cigarettes?

While the early Love Island seasons saw the contestants smoking by the pool, ITV has cracked down on this.

Since 2019, Islanders have been forced to go to a ‘designated smoking area’ if they want a cigarette, which is away from the cameras.

Islanders also aren’t allowed to smoke in groups and have to go out one at a time to discourage social smoking.

The same rules also apply to vaping.

