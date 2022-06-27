How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

27 June 2022, 14:31

What age is Dami from Love Island and where is his hometown? Here's what we know about the star...

Dami Hope quickly became a Love Island favourite after just a few days on the show.

Asked why he decided to join the show, he said: “This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that's why I put myself out there to get some new experiences.

“Love Island is a different experience, I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some, might go well with others, so it’s a fun experience.”

Dami Hope is 26-years-old
Dami Hope is 26-years-old. Picture: ITV

But how old is Dami and where is he from? Here’s what we know…

How old is Dami Hope from Love Island?

Dami is 26-years-old, which means he’s one of the older Islanders.

When asked what he’s going to bring to the villa, Dami admitted: “Just myself - Dami Hope! Being me - funny and my personality.

“I don’t know if I will cause trouble, I’ll try not to cause trouble but sometimes you don’t intentionally cause trouble - but it happens!”

Dami Hope lives in Dublin in Ireland
Dami Hope lives in Dublin in Ireland. Picture: Instagram

Where does Dami live?

Dami currently lives in Dublin where he moved in 2020, but he is originally from New Ross, Co Wexford in the southwest of Ireland.

He has previously spoken about his mixed accent on the show, saying he often gets mistaken for American.

His former partner Amber Beckford previously asked: "Do people think you're American sometimes?"

To which he replied: "Yeah sometimes, it's because of my accent but I can do an Irish accent too."

