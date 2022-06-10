How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

Where can I watch the new Love Island in the US? Here's what you need to know...

If you’re anything like us, you’re probably already hooked on the brand new series of Love Island.

There has already been plenty of drama from all the bombshells that have already arrived in the villa.

But many fans of the show have been wondering how they can watch Love Island 2022 live from anywhere in the world.

Love Island can be streamed from anywhere in the world. Picture: ITV

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK

Love Island kicked off on June 6 on ITV, with new episodes now airing nightly, apart from Saturdays.

You can watch them live on ITV2 at 9pm, or catch up on the ITV Hub. Episodes are also available to stream on BritBox the morning after they air.

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the US

Last year, Love Island UK also streamed on Hulu for U.S. viewers, two weeks after premiering.

It’s believed the same set-up will apply this year, too.

You can watch Love Island on ITV. Picture: ITV

There are a few major changes to the show’s format this time around, as all the contestants are wearing sustainable fashion choices.

Viewers at home have also been given a bigger role in season 8, with Iain Stirling revealing they would be picking the first couples.

Before the show launched, he admitted on Lorraine: “We’re mixing things up this year ... for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid,” Stirling said.

“And you will have your say on which boy couples up with which girl.”

He added: “You get to look at all the Islanders, get a vibe, see you think’s suited to who — or maybe who isn’t suited to who — and put them together, and then we can watch the fireworks fly.”