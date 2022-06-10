Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

Love Island viewers have been complaining about the eight-year age gap between Gemma and Davide.

Love Island's Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti recently coupled up on the hit reality TV show after the Italian business owner stole her off fellow islander Liam Llewellyn.

While both Davide, 27, and Gemma, 19, appeared happy with their new coupling, viewers of the ITV2 dating show have been quick to complain about the age gap between them.

Now, in the latest episode of Love Island, the couple finally address their age gap and what it means for their relationship.

During a chat by the pool, Davide asked Gemma: "What do you think about the fact that I am much older than you? I mean, you are not bothered by that?"

Gemma, 19, is eight years younger than Davide, who is 27-years-old. Picture: ITV

Gemma replied: "No, it's not an issue for me at all. I feel like if it was I wouldn't have wanted to get to know you in the first place."

She continued: "And, as I've said, I have been speaking to guys and seeing guys that are much older. It's not something that I'm not used to or that you're the only one or anything like that, it's very normal for me."

Gemma then asked the same question to Davide, querying whether the age gap was a problem for him.

Davide replied: "For me, it's not an issue about the age", before joking: "I actually think sometimes you are more mature than me".

Davide chose to couple up with Gemma who was, at the time, with Liam. Picture: ITV

Prior to this chat, many Love Island viewers were under the impression Davide was not aware of Gemma's age.

One person wrote on Twitter during the latest episode: "Davide knew Gemma’s age all along??!"

Another commented: "Davide knowing about Gemma’s age the WHOLE TIME, I'M SCREAMING #LoveIsland."

People previously thought Davide didn't know how old Gemma was. Picture: ITV

Since they coupled up, a number of people have been complaining about the eight-year age gap between between the pair.

One person wrote online: "Can you get Davide and Gemma off my screen? How is that age gap not an issue? #LoveIsland."

Another commented: "All I can think about every time Gemma and Davide talk is the age gap and it’s hurting me #LoveIsland."

