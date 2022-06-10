Love Island's Gemma and Davide address age gap following complaints

10 June 2022, 10:49

Love Island viewers have been complaining about the eight-year age gap between Gemma and Davide.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island's Gemma Owen and Davide Sanclimenti recently coupled up on the hit reality TV show after the Italian business owner stole her off fellow islander Liam Llewellyn.

While both Davide, 27, and Gemma, 19, appeared happy with their new coupling, viewers of the ITV2 dating show have been quick to complain about the age gap between them.

Now, in the latest episode of Love Island, the couple finally address their age gap and what it means for their relationship.

During a chat by the pool, Davide asked Gemma: "What do you think about the fact that I am much older than you? I mean, you are not bothered by that?"

Gemma, 19, is eight years younger than Davide, who is 27-years-old
Gemma, 19, is eight years younger than Davide, who is 27-years-old. Picture: ITV

Gemma replied: "No, it's not an issue for me at all. I feel like if it was I wouldn't have wanted to get to know you in the first place."

She continued: "And, as I've said, I have been speaking to guys and seeing guys that are much older. It's not something that I'm not used to or that you're the only one or anything like that, it's very normal for me."

Gemma then asked the same question to Davide, querying whether the age gap was a problem for him.

Davide replied: "For me, it's not an issue about the age", before joking: "I actually think sometimes you are more mature than me".

Davide chose to couple up with Gemma who was, at the time, with Liam
Davide chose to couple up with Gemma who was, at the time, with Liam. Picture: ITV

Prior to this chat, many Love Island viewers were under the impression Davide was not aware of Gemma's age.

One person wrote on Twitter during the latest episode: "Davide knew Gemma’s age all along??!"

Another commented: "Davide knowing about Gemma’s age the WHOLE TIME, I'M SCREAMING #LoveIsland."

People previously thought Davide didn't know how old Gemma was
People previously thought Davide didn't know how old Gemma was. Picture: ITV

Since they coupled up, a number of people have been complaining about the eight-year age gap between between the pair.

One person wrote online: "Can you get Davide and Gemma off my screen? How is that age gap not an issue? #LoveIsland."

Another commented: "All I can think about every time Gemma and Davide talk is the age gap and it’s hurting me #LoveIsland."

Read more Love Island news:

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Liam reportedly leaves the villa in tonight's episode

Love Island's Liam Llewellyn 'quits the show'

Here's how to watch Love Island in the UK and US

How to watch Love Island 2022 in the UK and US

Married at First Sight UK is back very soon

When will Married at First Sight 2022 start on E4?

Ekin-Su from Love Island's age revealed

How old is Love Island's Ekin-Su Culculoglu?

Find out about Emmerdale star Thoren Ferguson

Who plays Marlon Dingle’s physio Kit in Emmerdale? Find out about Thoren Ferguson

Trending on Heart

Here's our top LGBTQ+ books to read to your kids

Top 10 LGBTQ+ children's books to educate and celebrate

Lifestyle

Do you share a bed with your partner? (stock image)

Doctor warns couples against sharing a bed

Lifestyle

Richard Osman has a famous brother

Pointless star Richard Osman has a rockstar brother you might recognise

Celebrities

Everything to know about the copper hair trend

Everything you need to know about trying out the copper hair trend this summer

Lifestyle

Rebel Wilson has announced that she's dating a woman

Rebel Wilson says she's found her 'Disney Princess' as she announces she's dating a woman

Celebrities

Things are set to heat up this weekend

UK weather: Britain set for weekend scorcher with mini heatwave

Lifestyle

Love Island fans, you NEED to apply for this job

Dream job pays you £300 to watch Love Island

The man has asked the internet for advice (stock image)

'My neighbours are demanding to use my pool - they won't take no for an answer'

Lifestyle

Moses made his Emmerdale debut in 2015

Who is Moses' dad in Emmerdale?

A grandad was taken to the worst restaurant in the UK

Grandkids take 82-year-old grandad to UK’s rudest diner without telling him

Lifestyle

A woman draped her hair down the back of her seat

Airplane passenger sparks debate after draping long hair down the back of seat

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a monochrome dress from Kate Spade

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polka dot mini dress from Kate Spade

Celebrities

See inside Love Island star Gemma Owen's house

Inside Love Island star Gemma Owen’s £4m mansion where she lives with footballer dad Michael
Liam Llewellyn has a sportsman dad

Love Island star Liam Llewellyn has a famous rugby star dad

Davide Sanclimenti entered the Love Island villa

How old is Love Island's Davide Sanclimenti?