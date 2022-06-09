Inside Love Island star Gemma Owen’s £4m mansion where she lives with footballer dad Michael

See inside Love Island star Gemma Owen's house. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Michael Owen's lavish £4million mansion has a home leisure centre, stables and a private putting green.

Gemma Owen has definitely been making her mark in the Love Island villa, catching the eye of a fair few of her fellow contestants.

She hasn’t yet revealed she actually has a very famous dad in the form of football star Michael Owen.

Let’s take a look inside the Cheshire mansion she shares with her family…

Gemma still lives at home in a lavish Grade II-listed manor house with her parents and siblings Emily May, 14, Jessica, 12, and James Michael, 16.

Michael Owen owns this £4million Cheshire mansion. Picture: Instagram

Bought by Michael in 2001, the retired footballer often shares photos of the £4million home on Instagram complete with some incredible features.

ITV's Through the Keyhole with Keith Lemon also gave a glimpse into the amazing property which includes a swimming pool, putting green and even a home cinema.

The reception room has wooden wall panels on the wall, matched with oak flooring and brown leather sofas.

As for the huge kitchen/dining area, there is enough space for 11 people to have dinner all at once.

Inside Gemma Owen's kitchen. Picture: ITV

Keith Lemon showed viewers round Gemma Owen's cinema room. Picture: ITV

In the family’s own private leisure centre, Gemma can enjoy a swim, as well as a session in the gym and some relaxing time in the waterfall, hot tub and spa area.

There is also plenty of space for Gemma to ride her 12 horses as the property is set among 42 acres of Welsh countryside.

It also features a lawn with sun loungers and a pristine patio area complete with a large sofa.

Opening up about her home life before she went into the villa, international dressage rider Gemma said: "Sport has always been a big thing for me and my family.

There is an indoor spa and swimming pool in Gemma Owen's house. Picture: ITV

"My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11 years old.

"I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.

"But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection.

"I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."