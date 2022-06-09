Love Island star Liam Llewellyn has a famous rugby star dad

Who is Love Island star Liam Llewellyn's dad? Everything you need to know about the former rugby star...

Love Island’s Liam Llewellyn is already making his mark in the villa, trying his luck with Gemma Owen.

Things didn’t exactly get off to a great start for the 22-year-old student, after Davide Sanclimenti stole his partner.

But hopefully things are looking up, with plenty more Islanders set to arrive over the next few weeks.

And while we’re enjoying getting to know Liam on our screens, many viewers are just realising he comes from a famous family. Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Liam Llewellyn’s dad?

Liam's dad David Llewelyn, 51, played rugby for Wales in the 1999 World Cup and scored a try.

Speaking Heart South Wales yesterday, Liam's dad praised his son, saying: "It's just a privilege to see him on there.

“He's such a charming young man. He's just a gem. He's such a kind-hearted soul. He'd light up any room in the world.

"Whether he wins or not he's a true gentleman and he's coming across lovely, he's a top young man."

Viewers will already know that Gemma also has a famous dad in the form of football star Michael Owen.

Liam Llewelyn has a famous dad. Picture: Instagram

Former Liverpool player Michael has also broken his silence on his daughter’s stint on the show during the England's Nations League fixture against Germany on Tuesday night.

He was asked by presenter Jules Breach: "It was a big night for the Owen's last night, how are you feeling tonight?"

To which Owen responded: "I came all the way to Germany to try and avoid all that back home, but it has been brought up straight away. But I am feeling alright. This is taking my mind off it so don’t bring it back up!"

Speaking about her dad, Gemma previously told the Mail. "He’s very supportive in whatever I decide to do. He didn’t have a massive tantrum or anything like that. He was pretty chilled, he trusts me not to do anything to embarrass him. He took it quite well.

“He didn’t say I couldn’t do this or give me any dos or don’ts. He said I’m not going to tell you what to do, I trust you, you have never given us a reason not to trust you, go for it but I will always have my family’s thoughts and opinions in the forefront of my mind because we are all super close and they are the most important people to me.”