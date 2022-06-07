How to listen to Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Love Island: The Morning After podcast is back for another series - find out how to listen on Global Player.

Love Island is officially back, with the first episode of the new series airing on ITV2 on June 6.

And the return of everyone's favourite reality show also means the return of hit podcast - Love Island: The Morning After.

Hosts Arielle Free and Kem Cetinay have returned to once again bring you a daily dose of gossip from the most talked about villa on the planet.

The official synopsis reads: "Join Kem Cetinay and Arielle Free the morning after the night before, every Monday to Saturday on the only official Love Island podcast. Plus, you’ll hear from some of your favourite celebs in the crucial debrief of last night’s episode - it’s basically like a WhatsApp group that we’re all invited to!"

You can listen to Love Island: The Morning After on Global Player now.

This year's Love Island is being filmed in a swanky new Majorca villa, with contestants including a fishmonger, a scientist, and the daughter of footballer Michael Owen.