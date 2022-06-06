When is the final of Love Island 2022?

When does Love Island finish and what day is the final? Here's what we know...

Love Island is back with a brand new series and we can’t wait to get to know the new Islanders.

While the eighth series may have just kicked off, some fans have been wondering when the finale will take place.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is the Love Island 2022 final?

There has been no official confirmation on how long this season will run, with previous years lasting between six to eight weeks.

The last season ran for 58 days, premiering on 28 June and finishing on 23 August.

Given that most seasons typically finish on a Monday, this year is likely to finish on 1 August.

Love Island airs every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturdays, and is usually an hour-long.

Then on Saturdays, ITV2 airs Love Island: Unseen Bits at 10pm which is a compilation of all the best moments.

Meanwhile, there are a few changes this year, including a brand new villa in Majorca for the singletons to enjoy.

The huge new home of Love Island is said to be worth a whopping £2.57m and is bigger than the previous building.

In the six-bed rustic house, you can expect to see a huge bedroom packed with five double beds, as well as a large make up room for the contestants.

Aside from the shiny villa, there is also another twist, as viewers will get to pick which contestants are paired up.

Speaking on Lorraine, Iain Stirling revealed: "I’m coming at you now with a big fat exclusive. We’re mixing things up this year I can tell you.

"This year, for the first year ever, we want you guys at home to play Cupid, and you will have your say which boy couples up with which girl. All you have to do is go over to the Love Island app right now and decide who you want to couple up with who.

"The poll is live right now, and the poll will close again tomorrow morning at 9am. It’s a fantastic poll, where you get to decide who’s being coupled up with who."

