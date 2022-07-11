Who is Love Island's Adam Collard? Age, career and ex-girlfriends revealed

How old is Love Island's new guy Adam Collard and when was he on the show before?

Guess who’s back on Love Island 2022? Adam Collard is making a dramatic return to the villa four years after he found fame on the show.

Back in series four, Adam made waves when he coupled up with four different women in two weeks.

But how old is Adam and who was he coupled up with on Love Island before? Here’s what we know…

Adam Collard is back in the Love Island villa
Adam Collard is back in the Love Island villa. Picture: Instagram

How old is Adam Collard and where is he from?

Adam is 26-years-old and was born on October 26 ‎1995 and hails from Newcastle.

What is Adam Collard’s job?

Adam works as a personal trainer and gym director at Aurora Athletic, where he charges £700 for 20 one-on-one training sessions.

Opening up about his comeback, Adam said: “I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.”

Who was Adam with on Love Island 2018?

It’s fair to say Adam definitely caused chaos when he was on the show four years ago.

Adam Collard and Zara McDermott continued dating after Love Island
Adam Collard and Zara McDermott continued dating after Love Island. Picture: Alamy

Joining the line up at just 22-years-old, Adam entered as part of a twist where he could steal the girlfriend from another boy.

He first dated Kendall Rae-Knight, who he swiftly dumped a week later for bombshell Rosie Williams.

Adam and Rosie stayed together until day 20, when Zara McDermott walked in as a new bombshell and they coupled up.

The pair were split when Zara was unexpectedly dumped from the island, with Adam then going on to get cosy with Darylle Sargeant during Casa Amor week.

But he ultimately decided that he wanted to make things work with Zara on the outside world and the pair continued to date.

They broke up in February 2019, with Zara saying at the time: “I am heartbroken to announce that Adam and I have parted ways. I love him very much and will always have a special place in my heart for him and our time spent together.

“ I have tried so hard to be the best person I can possibly be and to make it work. Sometimes in life, you just aren’t enough for someone; no matter what you do for them or how much you try to be.”

