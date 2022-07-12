Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show

12 July 2022, 08:03

Adam Collard's ex girlfriend has hit out at his appearance on Love Island 2022.

Former Love Island star Rosie Williams has hit out at her ex-boyfriend Adam Collard after he went back into the villa.

Fans of the show will have seen Adam make his comeback last night as he tried to get to know the likes of Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

But after watching her former flame on the dating show again, Rosie, 30, made a joke at his expense.

During the trailer of Adam, 26, walking into the villa, Rosie posted a picture of her unimpressed face.

Rosie Williams shared her reaction to Adam Collard joining Love Island
Rosie Williams shared her reaction to Adam Collard joining Love Island. Picture: Instagram

She followed it with a photo of her and Adam’s other ex Zara McDermott, and wrote: "I'm just sorry we don't got popcorn."

The pair had a brief partnership on the show back in 2018, but things between them quickly ended when Adam broke up with her for bombshell Zara.

When Zara, 25, was then dumped from the island, Adam went on to get to know Darylle Sargeant in Casa Amor.

But this didn’t last long, and Adam decided Zara was the one for him, with the pair continuing their romance on the outside world for eight months.

Zara also reacted to her ex joining the show’s cast as she sat down to watch Love Island with her boyfriend Sam Thompson.

Sam, 29, has been posting his commentary on episodes, and joked 'I've never seen her face light up like that for me' as Zara watched the TV.

He can be heard saying: “Abs and pecs, abs and pecs...Wow he's jacked! Who's this guy...who's this absolute animal...It's your ex-boyfriend! No way!”

Zara then screamed as she got up from the sofa and added: “I think I'm gonna have to retire from this commentary now.”

