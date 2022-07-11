Adam Collard's ex girlfriend Zara McDermott reacts to Love Island return in Sam Thompson video

11 July 2022, 08:41

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Adam Collard is returning to the Love Island villa four years after he meeting Zara McDermott on the show.

Adam Collard, 26, has been confirmed to be returning to the Love Island villa in a huge series twist.

Zara McDermott, who met Adam in the Love Island villa back in 2018, has now reacted to seeing her ex return to the hit reality show.

The reality star's current boyfriend Sam Thompson, best known for Made In Chelsea, captured the moment Zara found out Adam was returning to Love Island.

In the video, Sam and Zara are watching the moment Love Island reveal Adam as the new 'bombshell' to enter the villa.

Zara McDermott met Adam Collard on Love Island, and the pair went on to date for around eight months after the show ended
Zara McDermott met Adam Collard on Love Island, and the pair went on to date for around eight months after the show ended. Picture: ITV

As she realises who it is, Zara sits up in bed and gasps as Sam shouts: "Oh my god! It's your ex boyfriend!"

He then goes on to scream: "This is the best series ever!"

Sam Thompson recorded Zara's reaction to the announcement that Adam Collard was returning to the Love Island villa
Sam Thompson recorded Zara's reaction to the announcement that Adam Collard was returning to the Love Island villa. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

He posted the video on his Instagram page with the caption: "Can't tell whether I'm excited or terrified" followed by laughing face emojis.

Zara shared the video on her own socials, writing: "I wasn't expecting this on a Sunday."

Zara McDermott is now dating Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson
Zara McDermott is now dating Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson. Picture: Sam Thompson/Instagram

Adam and Zara first met on Love Island, and coupled up before the bombshell's head was turned in Casa Amor by Darylle Sergeant.

The pair, however, got back together on the outside world and went on to date for eight months before splitting.

Adam Collard's return to the Love Island villa will air tonight on ITV2 at 9pm.

