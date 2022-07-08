Love Island viewers stunned by 'best episode ever' after Casa Amor recoupling

8 July 2022, 08:16 | Updated: 8 July 2022, 10:53

Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

The hugely-anticipated Casa Amor recoupling finally aired on ITV2 last night...

Last night's Love Island will probably go down in history as one of the wildest hours of TV of all time, with the long-awaited Casa Amor recoupling finally taking place.

After host Laura Whitmore's dramatically entered the villa in slow-mo, she told the boys that they would now decide whether to stay in their couples or move on with one of the newbies. The girls in Casa Amor had also made the same decision.

First up was Jay, who opted to leave his friendship couple with Danica to couple up with Chyna. Danica did the same, returning to the villa arm in arm with new boy Josh.

Viewers have branded the episode the best ever
Viewers have branded the episode the best ever. Picture: ITV

Things quickly got significantly less wholesome, however, with a number of hugely shocking recouplings taking place.

Dami revealed that he'd chosen to leave Indiyah for Summer, while Indiyah also returned with Deji. After a tense few moments, Indiyah told Dami: "May the best heartbreaker win".

Andrew also announced his plan to recouple with Coco, after being told by the Casa Amor girls that Tasha may have been less than truthful about her feelings. Tasha then returned with new boy Billy, prompting Andrew to say she 'told more lies than Pinnochio'.

Andrew coupled up with new girl Coco
Andrew coupled up with new girl Coco. Picture: ITV

In happier news, fan favourites Ekin-Su and Davide both opted to stay together, while Luca and Gemma also remained loyal.

The final boy to decide was Jacques who had got close to both Mollie and Cheyanne during Casa Amor. After insisting he was 'testing' himself, he decided to stay with Paige. At the end of the recoupling, however, Cheyanne told the group about their antics.

Viewers were left stunned by the episodes, with many branding it the 'best episode episode ever'.

Ekin-Su and Davide stuck together
Ekin-Su and Davide stuck together. Picture: ITV
Jacques opted to stick with Paige
Jacques opted to stick with Paige. Picture: ITV

"That was one of the best love island episodes in history," one person wrote, while another added: "Best episode of love island 10/10 for me".

A third wrote: "I love this episode 'let the best heartbreaker win'", while a fourth chimed in with: "One of the best love island episodes. Ever. Hall of fame all around."

