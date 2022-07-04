Who is the richest Love Island contestant ever? 10 stars who have become millionaires

4 July 2022, 14:00

17 of Love Island cast members have become millionaires
17 of Love Island cast members have become millionaires. Picture: Instagram

Who has made the most money from Love Island? The 10 cast members who have become millionaires...

With Love Island season 8 in full swing, we’ve decided to take a look back at the successes of the previous years.

While there have only been a handful of winners, plenty of the contestants have gone on to have huge careers in social media, fashion and presenting.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

In fact, Molly-Mae Hague, 23, is said to be worth a whopping £4.5million since leaving the villa back in 2019.

So, who is the richest Love Island star? Here’s a definitive list…

1. Molly-Mae Hague’s net worth - £4.5million

Molly-Mae Hague is the richest Love Island star ever
Molly-Mae Hague is the richest Love Island star ever. Picture: Instagram

2019 runner up Molly Mae has now got a whopping 6.3million followers now and has also got a six-figure deal with Pretty Little Thing.

Her book Becoming Molly-Mae is out on June 9 and costs £20.

2. Alex and Olivia Bowen’s net worth - £4.5million

Alex and Olivia Bowen are now millionaires
Alex and Olivia Bowen are now millionaires. Picture: Instagram

Alex and Olivia Bowen have cemented themselves as the biggest power couple of Love Island ever.

Since they’re married, their net worth is now combined and together they are worth a huge £4.5million.

As well as building up over 4.6million combined followers, the pair have also had their own TV show and presenting gigs over the years.

3. Dani Dyer’s net worth - £3.1million

As the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, 25-year-old Dani might be from a famous family, but she has also made a career for herself.

After winning Love Island back in 2018, she has been in adverts, as well as pairing with InTheStyle for a collaboration.

She also has a podcast with her dad called Sorted with the Dyers and 3.6million followers on Instagram.

4. Maura Higgins’ net worth - £2.5million

Maura Higgins has made millions since leaving Love Island
Maura Higgins has made millions since leaving Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Maura Higgins now has a whopping 3.4million on Instagram and makes money through various sponsored posts.

She is also signed to Elite Model Agency which has the likes of Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford on its books.

Irish born Maura has also made £500,000 from deals with clothing brands Boohoo and Ann Summers.

5. Tommy Fury’s net worth - £2.4million

Tommy Fury has continued his boxing career
Tommy Fury has continued his boxing career. Picture: Instagram

After leaving Love Island villa with Molly Mae in 2019, Tommy Fury, 23, has carried on his career as a boxer, reportedly making $1million from a fight with Jake Paul alone.

According to reports, he can also charge £7,500 per Instagram post thanks to his 4.2million followers.

6. Amber Gill’s net worth - £2million

Amber, 23, took the Love Island crown in the first ever winter series back in 2020 along with former partner Greg O'Shea.

The star landed a £1 million deal with clothing line Miss Pap soon after she left the villa, as well as bagging lots of other deals with brands such as Maybelline, British Airways and Just Eat.

7. Megan Barton-Hanson’s net worth - £2million

Megan Barton-Hanson has made millions since Love Island
Megan Barton-Hanson has made millions since Love Island. Picture: Instagram

2018 Love Islander Megan Barton-Hanson has made a huge amount of money since she left.

As well as becoming an ambassador for PrettyLittleThing and Ann Summers, she is a columnist for Vice and has been on various podcasts.

Megan, 28, also runs a successful OnlyFans account where she is thought to earn up to £800,000 a month.

8. Liberty Poole’s net worth - £1.7million

Liberty, 22, is the most successful Islander from the latest series of Love Island.

She has signed plenty of huge deals and also starred on Dancing on Ice back in 2021.

9. Amber Davies net worth - £1.7million

Amber Davies is in Bring it On
Amber Davies is in Bring it On. Picture: Instagram

Love Island 2017 winner Amber Davies has been very successful since she walked out of the villa.

As well as scoring a £500,000 fashion deal with Motel Rocks, 25-year-old Amber has also carved out a stage career.

She has starred in West End shows such as 9 to 5 and Bring It On.

10. Kem Cetinay’s net worth - £1.4million

Kem Cetinay has landed presenting jobs
Kem Cetinay has landed presenting jobs. Picture: Instagram

Amber’s winning partner Kem, 25, has also been successful and managed to get himself a seven-figure deal with Primark after leaving the villa.

The former hairdresser also owns the Essex restaurant Array, starred on Dancing on Ice and has even presented This Morning and backstage at Dancing On Ice.

Kem is also the host of Global’s Love Island podcast The Morning After, where you can get all the latest gossip from the show.

