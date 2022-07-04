Love Island’s Casa Amor bombshell Summer Botwe’s EastEnders role revealed

4 July 2022, 08:31

Who is Love Island's Summer Botwe and when was she on EastEnders? Everything you need to know about the Casa Amor bombshell...

It’s that time of year again, when the Love Island boys and girls are put to the ultimate test.

Over the weekend, viewers saw the girls of the villa head to Casa Amor to meet six new contestants, while the boys stayed at home and did the same.

And one woman who is keen to make an impression as a brand new bombshell is Summer Botwe.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star…

Summer Botwe is a Casa Amor bombshell
Summer Botwe is a Casa Amor bombshell. Picture: ITV

How old is Summer Botwe from Love Island and where is she from?

Summer Botwe is 22-years-old and is from Hertfordshire.

When asked how her friends and family would describe her, Summer said: “No filter, goofy silly. I love love. I’d love to be in love with somebody.

“They’d definitely say that about me. I’m good to be around, positive and I’ve got a diva attitude so that comes up as well. I just like to have my way all the time. It’s my way or the highway, even the littlest thing.”

Summer Botwe once starred on EastEnders
Summer Botwe once starred on EastEnders. Picture: Instagram

What does Summer Botwe from Love Island do?

The Love Island bombshell is an events decor business co-owner.

She also admits to being very competitive and ready to get what she wants.

“We’re all there for the same reason at the end of the day - I’m going to go full steam ahead,” she said.

“I’ve been competitive my whole life. I’m putting my best foot forward and I’m not wasting any time getting to know people.”

Summer Botwe joined the Love Island line up
Summer Botwe joined the Love Island line up. Picture: ITV

When was Summer Botwe on EastEnders?

Summer has already appeared on our TV screens when she was younger and was an extra on EastEnders.

She previously joined her dad, MC CKP, when he made an appearance on an episode of the BBC soap.

She said: “My dad is a garage MC and DJ - MC CKP. And I was an extra in EastEnders once when I was younger.

“I was in a scene with my dad and Stacey, played by Lacey Turner.”

What is Summer Botwe’s Instagram?

You can find Summer on Instagram @summerbotwe.

