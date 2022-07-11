When is Movie Night on Love Island?

11 July 2022, 08:37

Love Island fans want the return of Movie Night
Love Island fans want the return of Movie Night. Picture: ITV

Will Movie Night air on Love Island this year? Here's everything we know about the iconic moment...

The Love Island villa is still reeling from all the drama that went down during Casa Amor week.

But now fans of the show are begging for the iconic Movie Night to return this week, so the couples can see exactly what their partners got up to while they were away.

So, what is Movie Night and when is it returning to Love Island?

What is Movie Night on Love Island?

During last year’s Movie Night, the Islanders were shown clips from Casa Amor they didn’t know had happened.

This caused a huge argument between Faye Winter and Jake Cornish after a clip was shown of Jake encouraging the other boys to be unfaithful to their partners.

And there are plenty of moments which could cause huge fallouts this year too, with Dami Hope, Andrew Le Page and Jacques O'Neill all getting very cosy with the Casa Amor girls.

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

ITV Producers haven’t confirmed whether the challenge will return this year, but viewers are hoping to see it again.

It is thought Movie Night could return this week (starting 11 July).

Last year, it took place during week five in the villa which was a few days after everyone returned from Casa Amor.

Fans of the show are desperate for the girls to see what happened when they were away.

One person wrote on Twitter: “We need movie night so these girls can have all the info to help with their head”.

“I hope they play a movie night before the recoupling,” said another, while a third added: “Ugh pls love island, just expose Dami on the movie night sick and tired of seeing these girls thinking that Dami is a good guy”.

Indiyah Polack's offical Twitter account even got involved, with her friend writing: “Hello hi, to everyone campaigning against Indiyah for *potentially* wanting to get back with Dami, remember movie night hasn’t happened so she doesn’t know the full extent of things and I’m sure if she did she would be able to make a more informed decision”.

