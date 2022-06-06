Who is Love Island's Andrew Le Page? Age, job and Instagram revealed

6 June 2022

How old is Andrew Le Page from Love Island and what does he do for a living?

Love Island is BACK and we can’t wait to see who makes it all the way to the end of the show.

One man hoping to find a girlfriend - and get his hands on that £50,000 prize - is Andrew Le Page.

Describing himself as ‘very loyal’, Andrew said he’s a good boyfriend adding: “I’m with someone I’m all for them.”

How old is Andrew Le Page and where is he from?

Andrew Le Page is 27-years-old and comes from Guernsey, but he currently lives in Dubai.

Andrew Le Page is in the Love Island villa
Andrew Le Page is in the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

Asked what he’s going to bring to the villa, Andrew said: “I’m going to bring laughs, you know, again someone that’s not going to take things too seriously.”

He added that his friends and family would describe him as ‘someone quite cheeky, confident and a bit silly’.

What is Andrew Le Page’s job?

Andrew is a Real Estate Agent in Dubai.

He is a bit of a romantic and once took his ex girlfriend on a spontaneous trip to Paris.

“With my ex, we went out for dinner for her birthday,” he explained.

Andrew Le Page lives between Dubai and Guernsey
Andrew Le Page lives between Dubai and Guernsey. Picture: Instagram

“I pretended that I got her absolutely nothing and she was kind of fuming. Then I whipped out that, ‘We're actually going to Paris tomorrow’. She was very happy with that!”

But he’s ready to settle to down, adding: “I like going on dates but I definitely prefer being in a relationship.

“Dates are a lot of fun, I just chat rubbish, get to know them, they get to know me and have a bit of fun. I’ve got the apps, the chat is quite fun. But I definitely prefer meeting people on a night out - it’s a lot better in my opinion.”

Find Andrew Le Page on Instagram

You can find Andrew Le Page on Instagram @andrewlepage where he started out with around 6,000 followers.

