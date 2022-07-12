Love Island's Jacques O'Neill quits the show, ITV confirm

By Naomi Bartram

Love Island star Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave the competition before the final few weeks.

The rugby star was last seen clashing with Adam Collard, as the new bombshell tried to flirt with his partner Paige Thorne.

It's not yet been revealed why he decided to quit the show, but a Love Island spokesperson confirmed: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

"We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

This comes after a preview for tonight's episode of the show saw Jacques, 23, fuming after he accused Adam, 26, of speaking negatively about him behind his back.

Gemma Owen was seen telling him: "He [Adam] has been proper sl****** you off."

Speaking to Paige, 24, in the garden, Jacques then said: "Has Adam been sl****** me off? Who the f*** is he?

"He's just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f*****g nothing mate."

Viewers might be surprised at the shock exit, as Jacques only just made up with Paige following a very dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

After he got cosy with Cheyenne Michelle Kerr, he decided his heart was only for Paige and wrote her a letter.

He said: "From the first moment I saw you. I thought you were beautiful. I've never been so excited to take a girl home to meet my mum.

"We were going from strength to strength before I f***** things up. If I could change it, I really would.

"I’ve been kicking myself for it ever since and I never want to hurt you again…

"I honestly want no one else but you and I’m prepared to stick around until you tell me otherwise. Without you, my time wouldn’t be the same... I just hope we're on the same page."