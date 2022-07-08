How old is Love Island's Jacques O'Neill?

What age is Jacques from Love Island and where is he from?

Love Island has gripped the nation this year, with the fall out from Casa Amor still rippling through the villa.

And one man at the centre of the drama is Jacques O’Neill, who decided to ‘test’ his relationship with Paige Thorne and get to know the Casa Amor girls.

But after being reunited with Paige, many viewers have been wondering how old Jacques is. Here’s what we know…

Jacques O'Neill is 23-years-old. Picture: Instagram

Jacques is 23-years-old and celebrates his birthday on May 8 1999.

Despite only being in his early 20s, the star also said that he’d like to have a baby “in two or three years”, adding: “I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

Where is Jacques from?

Jacques is a rugby pro from Cumbria who most recently played as hooker or loose forward for the Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Super League.

Speaking about his personality, Jacques said: “I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up – I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes.”

Jacques O'Neill is coupled up with Paige Thorne. Picture: ITV

He also revealed he thinks he’s “loyal, respectful”, and that he’s got “good manners”.

This comes after Jacques shocked the nation when he decided to stay with Paige Thorne, despite getting close with new girl Cheyenne Kerr.

Defending Jacques after his antics, host Laura Whitmore told Jamie Theakston and Zoe Hardman on Heart Breakfast: “To be fair to him, he was honest with Paige.

“It doesn't make it any easier but no one is boyfriend and girlfriend yet.”

Laura also admitted she had no idea who Jacques was going to pick before she entered the villa.

She added: “I didn’t know what the boys were doing.

“I didn’t know what Jacques was doing. I was like ‘if you break my Paige’s heart’. I’m not allowed to get too close to them, that’s me being very professional.”