Love Island fans notice Gemma Owen's reaction to Jacques O'Neill quitting show

13 July 2022, 08:04 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 08:31

Jacques O'Neill left the Love Island villa last night - but viewers noticed his ex Gemma Owen's reaction...

Love Island fans were left with their mouths open last night when Jacques O’Neill decided to leave the show.

The rugby star revealed that he ‘wasn’t feeling himself’ in the villa after getting back from Casa Amor.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

Gathering the islanders around the firepit, Jacques, 23, stood alongside his partner Paige Thorne, 24, as he said: “Lately, I feel like I can't be myself. I'm not going to fake it. I'm going to be leaving today.

Gemma Owen didn't react when Jacques left Love Island
Gemma Owen didn't react when Jacques left Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I just can't stick around and not be myself, it's not fair to me and it's definitely not fair to Paige. If that means removing myself from the situation and waiting for Paige, that's what I'm going to do.”

But while he was giving his speech, viewers at home couldn’t help but notice Gemma Owen’s reaction from the sidelines.

The 19-year-old - who dated Jacques when they were teenagers - appeared very quiet, while her partner Luca Bish got emotional over his friend leaving.

“I CANT DEAL WITH GEMMA SHES SO UNBOTHERED JACQUES IS GOING #loveisland,” said one viewer at home.

Another said: “Gemma’s face during Jacques speech #LoveIsland”.

Jacques left the Love Island villa
Jacques left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: “GEMMA DOES NOT CARE THAT JACQUES IS LEAVING #loveisland”.

The drama kicked off when Jacques got riled up when new boy Adam Collard chatted with his partner Paige Thorne.

Adam told Paige he thinks Jacques will struggle to cope with the attention he receives from other girls after the show.

Gemma later tells Jacques Adam was "proper sl****** [him] off".

“What do you mean? What's he saying?”, Jacques replied, before the girls told him: “Immature, I think it was. Something like that.”

Jacques was later seen getting even more wound up, before telling Paige she is ‘too good for him’ and ‘deserves better’.

After the drama, Paige then tried to comfort him, saying: "You genuinely have the biggest heart in here."

Paige later admitted that his behaviour wasn't ‘up to scratch’ and that she was worried about what he would be like on the outside world.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Billy Brown is starring on Love Island this year

How old is Love Island's Billy Brown?

Millie and Liam from Love Island 2021 have split

Why did Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon split?
Neil Bell is starring in Emmerdale

Who plays Terry in Emmerdale and where have you seen Neil Bell before?
Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Moment Love Island's Jacques O'Neill tearfully quits the show
Jacques O'Neill and Liam Llewellyn have quit Love Island

Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

Trending on Heart

Some schools may make the decision to close amid the heatwave if they think staff and students are at risk

How hot does it have to be for schools to close in the UK?

Weather

This paddling pool hack is a game-changer (left: stock image)

Dad reveals genius hack to heating paddling pool using bin bags

Lifestyle

The boob sweat banisher will be a saving grace for many women

This bra liner will banish your underboob sweat in the heatwave

Fashion

This hack could be a game-changer... (stock images)

Woman shocked by genius hack that 'freezes ice cube trays in 30 minutes'

Lifestyle

The man has sparked debate on Reddit (stock images)

Man sparks debate after refusing to give up plane seat for mum and children

Lifestyle

What to do if you still have a red passport

Warning issued to anyone who still has a red passport

News

With the heatwave causing temperatures to soar to 30 degrees and higher, it is more important than ever to keep our dogs safe

What are the signs of heatstroke in dogs and how do I treat it?

Lifestyle

How to see this supermoon 2022

The biggest supermoon of 2022 is visible tonight - here’s how you can see it

Lifestyle

Christine McGuiness has opened up about her marriage

Christine McGuinness says she's dealing with 'ups and downs' in marriage to Paddy

Celebrities

Jacques has left the Love Island villa

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you hotter at night, expert claims

Lifestyle

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Celebrities

Here's when the Meet The Parents episode could happen on Love Island

When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?
Paige Thorne is one of the Love Island favourites

How old is Love Island's Paige Thorne?

Rosie Williams has hit out at ex Adam Collard

Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show