Love Island fans notice Gemma Owen's reaction to Jacques O'Neill quitting show

Jacques O'Neill left the Love Island villa last night - but viewers noticed his ex Gemma Owen's reaction...

Love Island fans were left with their mouths open last night when Jacques O’Neill decided to leave the show.

The rugby star revealed that he ‘wasn’t feeling himself’ in the villa after getting back from Casa Amor.

Gathering the islanders around the firepit, Jacques, 23, stood alongside his partner Paige Thorne, 24, as he said: “Lately, I feel like I can't be myself. I'm not going to fake it. I'm going to be leaving today.

Gemma Owen didn't react when Jacques left Love Island. Picture: ITV

“I just can't stick around and not be myself, it's not fair to me and it's definitely not fair to Paige. If that means removing myself from the situation and waiting for Paige, that's what I'm going to do.”

But while he was giving his speech, viewers at home couldn’t help but notice Gemma Owen’s reaction from the sidelines.

The 19-year-old - who dated Jacques when they were teenagers - appeared very quiet, while her partner Luca Bish got emotional over his friend leaving.

“I CANT DEAL WITH GEMMA SHES SO UNBOTHERED JACQUES IS GOING #loveisland,” said one viewer at home.

Another said: “Gemma’s face during Jacques speech #LoveIsland”.

Jacques left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

A third wrote: “GEMMA DOES NOT CARE THAT JACQUES IS LEAVING #loveisland”.

The drama kicked off when Jacques got riled up when new boy Adam Collard chatted with his partner Paige Thorne.

Adam told Paige he thinks Jacques will struggle to cope with the attention he receives from other girls after the show.

Gemma later tells Jacques Adam was "proper sl****** [him] off".

“What do you mean? What's he saying?”, Jacques replied, before the girls told him: “Immature, I think it was. Something like that.”

Jacques was later seen getting even more wound up, before telling Paige she is ‘too good for him’ and ‘deserves better’.

After the drama, Paige then tried to comfort him, saying: "You genuinely have the biggest heart in here."

Paige later admitted that his behaviour wasn't ‘up to scratch’ and that she was worried about what he would be like on the outside world.