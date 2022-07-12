Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill has recently revealed he had quit the show following a fall out with new boy Adam Collard.

ITV confirmed the news on Tuesday (July, 12) with a statement explaining that he had decided to head home.

But he isn't the first star to say goodbye to the villa prematurely...

Jacques has quit Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

Who has quit Love Island 2022?

Jacques O'Neill

Jacques O'Neill quit Love Island after only a few weeks on the show.

While it's not yet been revealed why he decided to quit the show, a Love Island spokesperson confirmed: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

"We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

It's thought Jacques, 23, got into a furious argument with Adam Collard, 26, after the new bombshell tried to get to know his partner Paige Thorne.

Gemma Owen told Jacques: "He [Adam] has been proper sl****** you off."

Speaking to Paige, 24, in the garden, Jacques then said: "Has Adam been sl****** me off? Who the f*** is he?

"He's just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f****** nothing mate."

Liam Llewellyn

Liam, 23, quit Love Island after just four days, saying he didn't feel himself.

After his partner Gemma Owen was stolen by Davide Sanclimenti, he gathered his co-stars around the fire pit.

Liam left Love Island after four days. Picture: ITV

Liam announced: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam."I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that."

He added: “I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment thing.“I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa. It has been a breeze, and absolute ball.”