Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

12 July 2022, 14:07 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 14:56

The stars who have quit Love Island 2022 including Liam Llewellyn and Jacques O'Neill.

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill has recently revealed he had quit the show following a fall out with new boy Adam Collard.

ITV confirmed the news on Tuesday (July, 12) with a statement explaining that he had decided to head home.

But he isn't the first star to say goodbye to the villa prematurely...

Jacques has quit Love Island 2022
Jacques has quit Love Island 2022. Picture: ITV

Who has quit Love Island 2022?

Jacques O'Neill

Jacques O'Neill quit Love Island after only a few weeks on the show.

While it's not yet been revealed why he decided to quit the show, a Love Island spokesperson confirmed: "Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa. He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

"We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques."

It's thought Jacques, 23, got into a furious argument with Adam Collard, 26, after the new bombshell tried to get to know his partner Paige Thorne.

Gemma Owen told Jacques: "He [Adam] has been proper sl****** you off."

Speaking to Paige, 24, in the garden, Jacques then said: "Has Adam been sl****** me off? Who the f*** is he?

"He's just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f****** nothing mate."

Liam Llewellyn

Liam, 23, quit Love Island after just four days, saying he didn't feel himself.

After his partner Gemma Owen was stolen by Davide Sanclimenti, he gathered his co-stars around the fire pit.

Liam left Love Island after four days
Liam left Love Island after four days. Picture: ITV

Liam announced:  “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam."I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that."

He added: “I’ve been thinking long and hard, this isn’t a spur of the moment thing.“I have made the decision that I am going to leave the villa. It has been a breeze, and absolute ball.”

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jacques has left the Love Island villa

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill quits the show, ITV confirm

Here's when the Meet The Parents episode could happen on Love Island

When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?
Paige Thorne is one of the Love Island favourites

How old is Love Island's Paige Thorne?

Rosie Williams has hit out at ex Adam Collard

Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show

Trending on Heart

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you hotter at night, expert claims

Lifestyle

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Celebrities

You can leave work early if it's too hot

How hot does it have to be to stop working during the heatwave?

News

Adam Collard starred on Love Island in 2018

Who is Love Island's Adam Collard? Age, career and ex-girlfriends revealed
Will there be a winter Love Island?

Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

You could get fined for building a sandcastle

You could be fined £130 for building a sandcastle in Spain

News

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige
Your kids can eat for free this summer holidays

All the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer holidays

News

Stacey has reunited with her kids after her hen do

Stacey Solomon reunites with kids after wild Greece hen do

Celebrities

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite to film final Neighbours scenes
Dogs could be in danger this weekend

RSPCA issue 'silent killer' warning to all dog owners this weekend

News

Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter's life away from Chas Dingle including music career