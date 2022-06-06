Who is Love Island's Gemma Owen? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Gemma is one of the original season eight Love Island contestants - find out how old she is, where she's from, and what she does for work.

The eighth season of Love Island is officially back on our screens, with the first episode of the new series airing on Monday, June 6, on ITV2.

The contestants have moved into a swanky new villa, and will spend the summer getting to know each other, coupling up, and competing to win the £50,000 cash prize.

One of the first confirmed contestants is Gemma Owen, who entered the villa in episode one.

Here's your need-to-know on her.

Who is Gemma Owen? What's her age and job?

Gemma, 19, is an International Dressage Rider and Business Owner from Chester.

Speaking about her decision to go on Love Island, she said: "I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. I was seeing someone and then that didn’t work out so I thought, 'Why not?'"

Is Gemma related to Michael Owen?

Gemma is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen.

She said that her love of sport rungs in her family, adding: "My dad was a professional football player. I’ve competed for Great Britain in dressage since I was 11-years-old.

"I’ve travelled all across Europe competing in big arenas in big competitions. I would say I’m very competitive. [When it comes to relationships] I will always go for what I want.

"But at the same time, I’m not going to mess up something for someone who is in a proper relationship or get in the way of a couple if they have a genuine connection. I wouldn’t do anything to another girl that I wouldn’t be happy with them doing to me."

Is Gemma Owen on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @gemowendressage_.