Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Luca Bish is one of the contestants on Love Island 2022 - find out how old he is, where he's from, and what he does for work.

Love Island 2022 has is finally back on our screens, with the new series seeing a fresh batch of singletons moving into a brand-new Majorca villa in the hope of finding love.

The ITV2 reality show sees contestants get to know each other and 'couple up', with viewers ultimately voting on their favourite couple to win the £50,000 prize.

One of the first confirmed contestants is Luca Bish - here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Luca Bish? What's his age and job?

Luca, 23, is a fishmonger from Brighton.

Speaking about his decision to go on the show, he said: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?"

And discussing how he likes to meet potential partners, he added: "I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it. If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates."

Is Luca Bish on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @lucabish.