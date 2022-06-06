Who is Love Island's Luca Bish? Age, job and Instagram revealed

6 June 2022, 20:52

Your need-to-know on Luca Bish
Your need-to-know on Luca Bish. Picture: ITV

Luca Bish is one of the contestants on Love Island 2022 - find out how old he is, where he's from, and what he does for work.

Love Island 2022 has is finally back on our screens, with the new series seeing a fresh batch of singletons moving into a brand-new Majorca villa in the hope of finding love.

Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

The ITV2 reality show sees contestants get to know each other and 'couple up', with viewers ultimately voting on their favourite couple to win the £50,000 prize.

One of the first confirmed contestants is Luca Bish - here's your need-to-know on him.

Luca is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants
Luca is one of the first confirmed Love Island contestants. Picture: ITV

Who is Luca Bish? What's his age and job?

Luca, 23, is a fishmonger from Brighton.

Speaking about his decision to go on the show, he said: "When you actually look back at Love Island, you can see how many couples it’s genuinely made. I don’t know how many kids Love Island has made but there are a few aren’t there?"

And discussing how he likes to meet potential partners, he added: "I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it. If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going - then I won’t be throwing out dates."

Is Luca Bish on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @lucabish.







