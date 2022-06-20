Who is Love Island's Danica Taylor? Age, job and Instagram revealed

20 June 2022, 12:11

Your need-to-know on Love Island bombshell Danica
Your need-to-know on Love Island bombshell Danica. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Danica has caused quite the stir since she arrived on Love Island as a bombshell - find out how old she is, what she does for work, and where she's from.

Love Island may have only been on for a few weeks, but it's already looking on track to be the most *dramatic* ever.

Following on from the Davide-Ekin-Su-Jay love triangle, the villa saw newcomer Danica Taylor arrive and steal Luca Bish from Gemma Owen.

Danica revealed that she 'went with her gut' at the recoupling, much to the shock of her fellow contestants who questioned her decision to split up the villa's strongest couple.

Here's your need-to-know on Danica.

Danica caused a huge stir when she arrived in the villa
Danica caused a huge stir when she arrived in the villa. Picture: ITV

Who is Danica? What's her age and job?

Danica, 21, is a dancer from Leicester.

Speaking about her decision to go on the show, she said: "I feel like right now is the perfect time, I’ve just finished my university degree, I am single and I’ve been single for a year now so it just felt like the right time."

She added: "I am definitely going to go in there and step on a few toes and I am more than happy to go after what I want. I feel like I am quite a relatable person. I’ve come from a small town but I’ve got a lot in me. I like to be silly. I’ve got an immature side and a mature side."

Is Danica on Instagram?

She is! You can follow her @_danicataylor.

