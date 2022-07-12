Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

Jacques has left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

Has Jacques really left the Love Island villa and why did he quit the show?

Love Island have confirmed that Jacques O'Neill, 23, has left the villa.

A spokesperson for the hit ITV2 reality show confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, explaining that Jacques would be revealing his reasons on tonight's episode of Love Island.

Love Island have also said that they "fully support" his decision and "look forward to seeing what is next" for him.

Here's everything you need to know:

Love Island said they support Jacques' decision to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

Has Jacques left Love Island?

Yes, Love Island have confirmed that rugby player Jacques has quit the show.

A statement released Tuesday afternoon reads:

Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa.

He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.

Jacques was coupled up with Paige before his departure from the show. Picture: ITV

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

At the moment, the reasons behind Jacques' decision to leave Love Island are not clear.

However, these reasons will be explained by the contestant himself on tonight's show.

Many fans think that the arrival of Adam Collard could have caused him to leave the villa, as Adam showed an interest in his current partner Paige.

Both Jacques and Paige returned from the Casa Amor time single, however, they were left on rocky terms after Paige found out how he had been acting while she was away.

Since then, Jacques has been trying to prove himself to Paige, most recently reading a love letter to her, which ended in a kiss.

However, with the arrival of former Love Island contestant Adam Collard, Paige made it clear she was open to getting to know him.

In last night's first look, Jacques could be seen getting angry in the villa after finding out Adam had been talking about him to Paige.

Is this the reason for his departure? We'll have to wait until tonight to find out.

In a first look at tonight's episode – which you can watch above – Jacques can be seen telling Paige that "he wishes" he could "finish off his experience" with her.