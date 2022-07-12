Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

12 July 2022, 13:48 | Updated: 12 July 2022, 16:20

Jacques has left the Love Island villa
Jacques has left the Love Island villa. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Has Jacques really left the Love Island villa and why did he quit the show?

Love Island have confirmed that Jacques O'Neill, 23, has left the villa.

A spokesperson for the hit ITV2 reality show confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, explaining that Jacques would be revealing his reasons on tonight's episode of Love Island.

Love Island have also said that they "fully support" his decision and "look forward to seeing what is next" for him.

Here's everything you need to know:

Love Island said they support Jacques' decision to leave the villa
Love Island said they support Jacques' decision to leave the villa. Picture: ITV

Has Jacques left Love Island?

Yes, Love Island have confirmed that rugby player Jacques has quit the show.

A statement released Tuesday afternoon reads:

Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa.
He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.
We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.

Jacques was coupled up with Paige before his departure from the show
Jacques was coupled up with Paige before his departure from the show. Picture: ITV

Why did Jacques leave Love Island?

At the moment, the reasons behind Jacques' decision to leave Love Island are not clear.

However, these reasons will be explained by the contestant himself on tonight's show.

Many fans think that the arrival of Adam Collard could have caused him to leave the villa, as Adam showed an interest in his current partner Paige.

Both Jacques and Paige returned from the Casa Amor time single, however, they were left on rocky terms after Paige found out how he had been acting while she was away.

Since then, Jacques has been trying to prove himself to Paige, most recently reading a love letter to her, which ended in a kiss.

However, with the arrival of former Love Island contestant Adam Collard, Paige made it clear she was open to getting to know him.

In last night's first look, Jacques could be seen getting angry in the villa after finding out Adam had been talking about him to Paige.

Is this the reason for his departure? We'll have to wait until tonight to find out.

In a first look at tonight's episode – which you can watch above – Jacques can be seen telling Paige that "he wishes" he could "finish off his experience" with her.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jacques O'Neill and Liam Llewellyn have quit Love Island

Who has quit Love Island 2022 so far?

Jacques O'Neill has decided to leave Love Island

Love Island's Jacques O'Neill quits the show, ITV confirm

Here's when the Meet The Parents episode could happen on Love Island

When is Love Island 2022's Meet The Parents episode happening?
Paige Thorne is one of the Love Island favourites

How old is Love Island's Paige Thorne?

Rosie Williams has hit out at ex Adam Collard

Love Island's Rosie Williams hits out at ex Adam Collard as he returns to show

Trending on Heart

Temperatures are soaring this week

Sleeping naked will actually make you hotter at night, expert claims

Lifestyle

Pete paid tribute to his wife on Instagram

Peter Andre's emotional tribute to wife Emily on their anniversary

Celebrities

You can leave work early if it's too hot

How hot does it have to be to stop working during the heatwave?

News

Adam Collard starred on Love Island in 2018

Who is Love Island's Adam Collard? Age, career and ex-girlfriends revealed
Will there be a winter Love Island?

Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

You could get fined for building a sandcastle

You could be fined £130 for building a sandcastle in Spain

News

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige
Your kids can eat for free this summer holidays

All the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer holidays

News

Stacey has reunited with her kids after her hen do

Stacey Solomon reunites with kids after wild Greece hen do

Celebrities

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite to film final Neighbours scenes
Dogs could be in danger this weekend

RSPCA issue 'silent killer' warning to all dog owners this weekend

News

Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter's life away from Chas Dingle including music career