Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

By Alice Dear

Adam Collard returns to the Love Island villa in tonight's episode, and he's already got his sights set on a few of the girls.

Adam Collard, 26, makes his shocking return to the Love Island villa tonight, four years after first appearing on the hit reality TV show.

The personal trainer, who was previously in a relationship with Zara McDermott, caused a stir in the villa in 2018, and it looks like history will repeat itself this year.

In a first look from Love Island's Aftersun, Adam can be seen pulling Danica, Ekin-Su and Paige for a chat.

First, Adam takes Paige for a conversation where he tells her: "When I've been with someone, I've been 100 per cent with them, I've never cheated on any ex-girlfriends or anything".

Adam Collard will enter the Love Island villa on tonight's show while the boys are taken away for a pampering. Picture: ITV

Paige, who has recently had her heart broken by Jacques following Casa Amor, can be seen admitting that Adam is "really fit".

Speaking about Adam in the Beach Hut, Paige says: "I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

He then can be seen pulling Danica for a chat, where she tells him that he does "fit" her "typical type" before telling him he is "sexy".

Adam has his sights set on Paige, who admitted in the Beach Hut that he is ticking a lot of boxes for her. Picture: ITV

Paige has recently been keeping Jacques at a distance since finding out what he got up to while she was in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Adam can also be seen speaking to Ekin-Su, where he tells her: "I'm not going to lie, I think you're super attractive, and that's why I wanted to come in and speak to you straight away."

Ekin-Su, who is currently in a couple with Davide, replied to him: "But you picked Paige", hinting that he chose to pull Paige for a chat before her.

He argues: "Well, I've got to speak to everyone", before joking: "Are you getting jealous already?"

Adam also has a chat with Gemma in tonight's episode, but is it only friendly? Picture: ITV

While Ekin-Su shakes this comment off denying that she was "jealous", Adam did tell her that he's "not afraid to step on toes".

The first look pictures also show Adam chatting to Gemma, who is coupled up with Luca, but is there anything to it?

Love Island will return tonight at 9PM on ITV2.