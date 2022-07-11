Love Island first look sees Adam Collard flirt with Ekin-Su, Danica and Paige

11 July 2022, 13:15

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Adam Collard returns to the Love Island villa in tonight's episode, and he's already got his sights set on a few of the girls.

Adam Collard, 26, makes his shocking return to the Love Island villa tonight, four years after first appearing on the hit reality TV show.

The personal trainer, who was previously in a relationship with Zara McDermott, caused a stir in the villa in 2018, and it looks like history will repeat itself this year.

In a first look from Love Island's Aftersun, Adam can be seen pulling Danica, Ekin-Su and Paige for a chat.

First, Adam takes Paige for a conversation where he tells her: "When I've been with someone, I've been 100 per cent with them, I've never cheated on any ex-girlfriends or anything".

Adam Collard will enter the Love Island villa on tonight's show while the boys are taken away for a pampering
Adam Collard will enter the Love Island villa on tonight's show while the boys are taken away for a pampering. Picture: ITV

Paige, who has recently had her heart broken by Jacques following Casa Amor, can be seen admitting that Adam is "really fit".

Speaking about Adam in the Beach Hut, Paige says: "I feel like he has a lot of potential, he is ticking a good few of my boxes.”

He then can be seen pulling Danica for a chat, where she tells him that he does "fit" her "typical type" before telling him he is "sexy".

Adam has his sights set on Paige, who admitted in the Beach Hut that he is ticking a lot of boxes for her
Adam has his sights set on Paige, who admitted in the Beach Hut that he is ticking a lot of boxes for her. Picture: ITV
Paige has recently been keeping Jacques at a distance since finding out what he got up to while she was in Casa Amor
Paige has recently been keeping Jacques at a distance since finding out what he got up to while she was in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Adam can also be seen speaking to Ekin-Su, where he tells her: "I'm not going to lie, I think you're super attractive, and that's why I wanted to come in and speak to you straight away."

Ekin-Su, who is currently in a couple with Davide, replied to him: "But you picked Paige", hinting that he chose to pull Paige for a chat before her.

He argues: "Well, I've got to speak to everyone", before joking: "Are you getting jealous already?"

Adam also has a chat with Gemma in tonight's episode, but is it only friendly?
Adam also has a chat with Gemma in tonight's episode, but is it only friendly? Picture: ITV

While Ekin-Su shakes this comment off denying that she was "jealous", Adam did tell her that he's "not afraid to step on toes".

The first look pictures also show Adam chatting to Gemma, who is coupled up with Luca, but is there anything to it?

Love Island will return tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Adam Collard starred on Love Island in 2018

Who is Love Island's Adam Collard? Age, career and ex-girlfriends revealed
Will there be a winter Love Island?

Will there be a winter Love Island in 2023?

The Love Island final is in a few weeks

When does Love Island 2022 finish?

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue are back together for the final episode of Neighbours

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue reunite to film final Neighbours scenes
Lucy Pargeter plays Chas Dingle in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Lucy Pargeter's life away from Chas Dingle including music career

Trending on Heart

A simple trick could help you sleep better in the hot weather (stock images)

The two-second fan trick that could help you sleep during the heatwave

Lifestyle

You could get fined for building a sandcastle

You could be fined £130 for building a sandcastle in Spain

News

How much does it cost to leave your fan on at night? (stock image)

This is how much it costs to leave your fan on all night

Lifestyle

Your kids can eat for free this summer holidays

All the restaurants and cafes where kids can eat free or for £1 this summer holidays

News

Stacey has reunited with her kids after her hen do

Stacey Solomon reunites with kids after wild Greece hen do

Celebrities

Dogs could be in danger this weekend

RSPCA issue 'silent killer' warning to all dog owners this weekend

News

Adam Collard's ex girlfriend Zara McDermott reacts to Love Island return

Adam Collard's ex girlfriend Zara McDermott reacts to Love Island return in Sam Thompson video
Love Island fans want the return of Movie Night

When is Movie Night on Love Island?

Millie Bobby Brown criticised the Duffer Brothers over not killing off any main characters

Stranger Things creators respond to Millie Bobby Brown's criticism of show

Netflix

Charlotte Bellamy plays Laurel in Emmerdale

Inside Emmerdale star Charlotte Bellamy's life away from Laurel Thomas
Jacques from Love Island 23-years-old

How old is Love Island's Jacques O'Neill?

Brits set to swelter in 'longest heatwave in four years' with highs of 35 degrees

Brits set to swelter with 'longest heatwave in four years'

Weather

You could be fined for wearing a bikini at this Italian resort

Holiday hotspot in Italy bans bikinis with £425 fine

News

Laura Whitmore has opened up about Love Island

Love Island host Laura Whitmore defends Jacques O'Neill after Casa Amor drama
The man shared his story to Reddit (stock images)

'I named my puppy after my neighbour as pay back'

Lifestyle